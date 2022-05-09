Mourinho wants an explanation from VAR official following Roma's loss to Fiorentina

Joba Ogunwale
The Giallorossi suffered their 11th loss of the season in Italy's top-flight following a defeat in Florence.

Jose Mourinho watched on as Fiorentina beat AS Roma 2-0
Jose Mourinho watched on as Fiorentina beat AS Roma 2-0

AS Roma head coach Jose Mourinho admitted his team deserved to lose their Serie A match against Fiorentina, but he wants to know why a penalty was awarded against his team.

Roma turned their attention to the league after beating Leicester City to reach the UEFA Europa Conference League final.

However, it was a disappointing return for them as they suffered a 2-0 loss to Fiorentina at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence.

Nicolas Gonzalez put La Viola ahead from the spot in the fifth minute after VAR adjudged Rick Karsdorp to have fouled the Argentine in the box.

Fiorentina beat AS Roma 2-0 in Serie A
Fiorentina beat AS Roma 2-0 in Serie A Pulse Nigeria

Giacomo Bonaventura doubled Fiorentina's lead six minutes later to seal a 2-0 win for Vincenzo Italiano. Although Fiorentina were deserved winners, Mourinho was far from impressed with the penalty they received.

The ex-Chelsea manager revealed after the game that Karsdorp's contact was minimal and should not have been penalised.

Mourinho also questioned the judgement of Luca Banti, who was on VAR duty for the game. The Portuguese tactician asked Banti to explain his judgement call.

"We are expecting an explanation, we are waiting for many matches," Mourinho said after the match.

"We lacked mental and physical energy, but I would like to hear something from Banti from Livorno, who is not even far from here.

"Today, Venice, Bologna, many episodes on which there are no explanations.

Mourinho was not satisfied with VAR's decision in Roma's loss to Fiorentina
Mourinho was not satisfied with VAR's decision in Roma's loss to Fiorentina Pulse Nigeria

"Where is Banti now? Why did he call a referee as a Guide who was at 10 meters and saw that it was not a penalty?"

Fiorentina's win makes things interesting in the race to qualify for Europa League. La Viola are currently levelled on points with Roma and three points behind fifth-placed Lazio.

The fifth spot guarantees a place in the Europa League group stage. However, sixth place is also likely to be enough as Coppa Italia finalists Inter Milan and Juventus have already qualified for the Champions League via the league.

Roma, though, are still on course to qualify for the Europa League either via the league or the Conference League.

Roma could qualify for the Europa League either via the Conference League or the League
Roma could qualify for the Europa League either via the Conference League or the League Pulse Nigeria

Mourinho's men are in the final of the Conference League and will qualify directly for the Europa League group stages if they win the Conference League.

Roma will also qualify for the Europa League if they finish fifth or sixth in the league.

