Mourinho tips Inter for back-to-back title success following Roma defeat

The defending champions opened the scoring in the 30th minute courtesy of Denzel Dumfries' well taken finish before midfielder Marcelo Brozovic stretched Inter's lead ten minutes later to go into the break with a comfortable 2-0 lead.

The Romans failed to find answer to Inter's attack as the home side continued to dominate in the second-half.

Lautaro Martinez added a third for Inter in the 52nd minute before the away side later responded in the 85th minute through Henrik Mkhitaryan.

Mkhitaryan's consolation goal however, proved too little, too late for the Mourinho-led side as their 12-match unbeaten run finally came to an end.

Inter are now back to the top of the league standings, having taken their winning Serie A streak to four matches.

Although, eternal derby rivals - Milan, could overtake them if they defeat Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday night.

Roma’s quest to overtake Juventus to fourth has now suffered a massive blow, but Jose Mourinho has admitted that ‘Inter are stronger’ at the moment.

“They have the strongest players in the league. There are so many ‘animals.’ They are really strong,” the former Inter coach said in his post-match interview, via TUTTOmercatoWEB.

The Roma coach also reiterated his love for the Nerazzuri - with whom he previously won the Serie A and Champions league in 2010, and has revealed that he is cheering for them to successfully defend their Scudetto title.