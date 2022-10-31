'I'm not hypocritical'- Mourinho speaks after Roma's win against Hellas Verona

Roma returned to winning ways in the Italian top flight with a 3-1 win in Verona.

The Giallorossi came back from a goal down after Paweł Dawidowicz had put Hellas Verona ahead in the 27th minute.

Moments later, the Polish international went from hero to villain following a straight red card.

Dawidowicz's red card gave Roma a lifeline, and they capitalised, with Zaniolo levelling the scores just before half-time.

The second half resumed with Roma enjoying all the possession, but Mourinho's men failed to create clear-cut chances. However, just as it looked like Verona would pick an unlikely point, Cristian Volpato popped up in the 88th minute to put Roma ahead.

Moments later, Stephan El Shaarawy scored a third to give Roma a 3-1 win.

But while the scoreline may look comfortable on paper, Mourinho admitted that Verona could have picked up a point from the game.

"There is a feeling of support for Verona because they fought hard to come away with a point," Mourinho said.

"Young coach, good, he organised the team well with ten men. He created a lot of difficulties for us. They fought, did well, even taking a few minutes off the game.

However, despite admitting Verona could have picked a point, Mourinho expressed his happiness with the victory, saying Roma were deserved winners.

"Of course, I'm happy with the win, I'm not hypocritical." But I have a positive feeling with them because the league table is tough, but the players, the coach, the stadium and the fans… I'm sorry.