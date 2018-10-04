Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Mourinho should stay at Manchester United, says Giggs

Football Mourinho should stay at Manchester United, says Giggs

Wales boss Ryan Giggs said on Thursday that Jose Mourinho should remain as Manchester United manager despite the mounting crisis at the club.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Wales manager Ryan Giggs says Jose Mourinho should remain at Manchester United despite a poor run of results play

Wales manager Ryan Giggs says Jose Mourinho should remain at Manchester United despite a poor run of results

(AFP/File)

Wales boss Ryan Giggs said on Thursday that Jose Mourinho should remain as Manchester United manager despite the mounting crisis at the club.

Mourinho is under increasing pressure at Old Trafford with United a lowly 10th in the Premier League and winless in four games in all competitions.

Giggs, who played almost 700 games for United and was at Old Trafford on Tuesday for a 0-0 draw against Valencia in the Champions League.

"I said that last time: where do they go?" Giggs said when asked about United at a press conference to announce his Wales squads for matches against Spain and Ireland on Thursday.

"My stance hasn't changed. United are going through a tough time at the moment. But change now and you will be in the same position in a year or two years quite possibly."

Giggs has included Gareth Bale in his Wales squad even though the forward missed Real Madrid's midweek Champions League defeat through injury.

The 25-man squad also includes Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who was given special dispensation to miss his side's Europa League appointment with Qarabag on Thursday as his wife is expecting twins.

Speaking about Bale, Giggs said: "He had a little groin strain. The scan has come back clear and he expects to play on the weekend."

Giggs does not expect Ramsey's contract stand-off with Arsenal to harm his Wales form.

"What I have seen is a fantastic professional. I expect the same," said Giggs.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Cristiano Ronaldo Police investigates rape accusation against Juventus starbullet
2 Yulia Ushakova Spartak Moscow post 'naked' picture of footballer to...bullet
3 CAF Confederation Cup Enyimba pay for missed penalty as they lose...bullet

Football

Lionel Messi
Champions League Tottenham join Messi's list of Premier League victims
Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Portugal's autumn internationals
Football Embattled Ronaldo to miss Portugal internationals: coach
Gareth Southgate has been rewarded with a new contract taking him up to the 2022 World Cup after guiding England to their first World Cup semi-final since 1990
Football Southgate rewarded for World Cup run with new contract
Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Philippe Coutinho dazzled against Tottenham.
Football Messi, Coutinho, Arthur all impress as Barca blow away Spurs
X
Advertisement