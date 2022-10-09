'The players do the opposite of what I ask'- Mourinho reacts to Roma's win as he rules out Dybala for the year

Mourinho's Roma returned to winning ways at the Stadio Olimpico after their 2-1 loss to Real Betis in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Smalling and Dybala on target as Roma return to winning ways

Roma started well as Chris Smalling scored a header for the second consecutive league game to put the home side ahead after just six minutes.

Lecce's night went from bad to worse after captain Morten Hijulmand was sent off for a tackle on Andrea Belloti. But despite going a man down, Marco Baroni's men went into the break with the scores tied, courtesy of Gabriel Strefezza's equaliser.

However, Roma retook the lead immediately after the restart through Paulo Dybala's penalty following a foul on Tammy Abraham.

Dybala's strike turned out to be the winner, but Mourinho was not impressed with his side's display on the night.

Mourinho is unimpressed

The Portuguese tactician revealed he wanted the game to end early due to the poor performance of his players.

"Sometimes the players do the opposite of what I ask," Mourinho said after the game.

"I don't remember many games in my career with 11 against ten where I wanted it to end as soon as possible.

"There was fatigue, yes, physical and a little psychological too, as it's tough playing Thursday and then Sunday," he continued.

Mourinho admitted his side could have scored more but added that they were lucky not to concede a second equaliser as Lecce had their chances too.

"It's true that we had the chances to score more, but also true that they could've equalised with a bit of luck."

"We didn't play well today, but we won. Obviously, I'd prefer to have the points and a good performance, but for now, the result will do," he added.

While Mourinho was happy with the points, the former Chelsea manager revealed there is an injury worry for Roma. Speaking after the game, Mourinho revealed Roma would have to do without Dybala for the rest of the year.

The Argentina international picked up what looked like a hamstring injury after scoring his penalty and had to be taken off immediately.

"I say bad, but I think very, very bad. I am not a doctor, but in my experience and speaking to Paulo, it's unlikely we'll see him this year," Mourinho concluded.