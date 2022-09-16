'Roma did not play well in the first half'- Mourinho reacts to his side's Europa League win

Roma bounced back from their shock loss to Ludogorets last week with a comprehensive win over the Finnish side.

Goals from Paulo Dybala, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Andrea Belotti were enough to give Mourinho's men the vital three points.

Mourinho wants more from Roma

However, it left Mourinho wanting more as he felt his players could have done better. The Italian side played a majority of the game with a man advantage after Helsinki had a man sent off midway through the first half.

But despite the advantage, it took the introduction of Dybala for Roma to get going. However, Mourinho was far from impressed, although he praised the Argentine for changing the game.

"Obviously, Dybala scored the first goal, and the team had a different attitude," Mourinho said after the game.

We had the wrong attitude in the first half, acting as if we were 11 against 11," he added.

"We were too passive, whereas Paulo broke the deadlock, and that changed the whole attitude, we moved to essentially a two-man defence, knew it was mandatory to get two goals quickly and make the most of the extra man.

First half display annoys Mourinho

Mourinho revealed he was not satisfied with his side's performance in the first half, saying his players did not do the basics right.

"Roma did not play well in the first half, but this game isn't really a reference for tactics because it was against 10 men for 75 minutes," he continued.

"We need to improve building out from the back. Again, we have difficulty in that, and I try to hide it, but we need to move the ball around faster, and these super-talented players we have upfront need to be more determined in the finishing," Mourinho concluded.

Nonetheless, despite Mourinho's feelings, the win is a big boost for Roma, who have now picked up their first points in the group after losing 2-0 to Ludogorets in the first game.