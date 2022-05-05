Jose Mourinho is on course to become the first manager to win the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League after Roma defeated Leicester City to reach the final of the inaugural UECL.
Mourinho reaches another final as Roma edge out Leicester City
The Portuguese tactician will get another chance to add to his collection of titles after his side defeated the Foxes to reach the final of the UEFA Europa Conference League.
The tie was delicately poised going into the second leg after they played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg at the King Power Stadium last Thursday.
Just like last week, Roma started well, taking the lead in the 11th-minute through Tammy Abraham. The ex-Chelsea star headed home superbly from a Lorenzo Pellegrini corner kick.
Abraham's goal set the tempo for the opening half. The Italian side continued to press forward and could have scored a second when Nicola Zalewski set up Pellegrini.
However, unlike last week, the Italian was denied by Kasper Schmeichel in Leicester's goal. Despite dominating possession in the first half, Leicester failed to create a clear cut chance, with no shot on target.
The Foxes struggled to break down Roma's defence as Mourinho's men went into half-time with their one-goal advantage.
Knowing they had to offer more, Brendan Rodgers' men increased their tempo following the restart, with Roma happy to sit back.
However, on the two occasions they hit the target, Roma's goalkeeper Rui Patricio was up to the task.
More to follow.
