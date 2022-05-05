Mourinho reaches another final as Roma edge out Leicester City

The tie was delicately poised going into the second leg after they played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg at the King Power Stadium last Thursday.

Just like last week, Roma started well, taking the lead in the 11th-minute through Tammy Abraham. The ex-Chelsea star headed home superbly from a Lorenzo Pellegrini corner kick.

Abraham's goal set the tempo for the opening half. The Italian side continued to press forward and could have scored a second when Nicola Zalewski set up Pellegrini.

However, unlike last week, the Italian was denied by Kasper Schmeichel in Leicester's goal. Despite dominating possession in the first half, Leicester failed to create a clear cut chance, with no shot on target.

The Foxes struggled to break down Roma's defence as Mourinho's men went into half-time with their one-goal advantage.

Knowing they had to offer more, Brendan Rodgers' men increased their tempo following the restart, with Roma happy to sit back.

However, on the two occasions they hit the target, Roma's goalkeeper Rui Patricio was up to the task.