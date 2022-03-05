SERIE A

Mourinho not interested in coming back to the touchline as Abraham show continues in Rome

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

It appears Jose Mourinho doesn't want to come back to the dugout after Roma won two matches in his absence

Roma's match-winner Tammy Abraham
Roma's match-winner Tammy Abraham

The Tammy Abraham show continued in Rome after another match-winning display from the former Chelsea forward helped AS Roma to an important win.

Recommended articles
Tammy Abraham has now scored 13 goals in the Serie A this season.
Tammy Abraham has now scored 13 goals in the Serie A this season. Pulse Nigeria

Abraham netted the only goal as Roma defeated a stubborn Atalanta for the second time this season in a crucial top four clash in the Serie A.

The Nigerian-born striker scored his 13th in the Serie A and 20th in all competitions when he put Roma ahead in the 56th minute.

That goal proved to be the winner as the team from Roma sealed back-to-back wins in a very intense encounter that saw both teams finish the tie with 10 men each.

Marten de Roon and Henrikh Mkhitaryan both recieved their marching orders after two yellow card offenses.

Reacting after the game, Mourinho, who was not on the touchline against La Dea due to suspension, joked that he may consider not coming back to the dugout after his team won both games without him.

Jose Mourinho got sent off in Roma's 2-2 draw against Hellas Verona on Saturday
Jose Mourinho got sent off in Roma's 2-2 draw against Hellas Verona on Saturday Imago

"Mourinho said afterwards we were doing so well [without him], he would nto come back on the bench," defender, Gianluca Mancini told DAZN, according to Football Italia.

"He said well done for not getting booked, it's a rare occurrence. I can't remember the last time that happened."

You will recall that Mourinho was sent off after the Roma boss lost control of his emotion during the 2-2 draw against Hella Verona on February 19.

The former Chelsea, Inter Milan and Manchester United manager, Mourinho, was subsequently handed a two-match ban, which saw him miss the win Spezia last weekend and Atalanta this evening.

Meanwhile, with the result today, Roma and Atalanta are tied on 47 points, three adrift of fourth-placed Juventus, but the away team stay fifth on the table due to a superior goal difference, while Roma are sixth.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Reactions as AS Roma won 1-0 against Atalanta on Saturday

    'Project Mourinho' and other Mixed reactions as Tammy Abraham secures crucial win for Roma against Atalanta

  • Roma's match-winner Tammy Abraham

    Mourinho not interested in coming back to the touchline as Abraham show continues in Rome

  • Taiwo Awoniyi scored a first half own goal which condemned his side to a loss

    Taiwo Awoniyi error condemns Union Berlin to defeat

Recommended articles

'Project Mourinho' and other Mixed reactions as Tammy Abraham secures crucial win for Roma against Atalanta

'Project Mourinho' and other Mixed reactions as Tammy Abraham secures crucial win for Roma against Atalanta

Mourinho not interested in coming back to the touchline as Abraham show continues in Rome

Mourinho not interested in coming back to the touchline as Abraham show continues in Rome

Taiwo Awoniyi error condemns Union Berlin to defeat

Taiwo Awoniyi error condemns Union Berlin to defeat

'He is a world class player' - Gerrard credits Coutinho after emphatic Southampton win

'He is a world class player' - Gerrard credits Coutinho after emphatic Southampton win

Reactions as 'superb' Reece James steals headlines after Chelsea rip Burnley to shreds

Reactions as 'superb' Reece James steals headlines after Chelsea rip Burnley to shreds

Aribo caps all-action performance with match-winning assist as Rangers go level with Celtic

Aribo caps all-action performance with match-winning assist as Rangers go level with Celtic

Trending

Why I turned down England – Hudson-Odoi breaks silence

Why I turned down England – Hudson-Odoi breaks silence
UNDER THE RADAR

Starting XI of superb Nigerian players you probably did not know about

Obscure Nigerian stars

2 Ukrainian footballers die in war against Russia

The lives of 2 Ukranian footballers have been cut short due to the war against Russia
SUPER EAGLES

Why 'starboy' Iwobi is missing from Nigeria World Cup squad to face Ghana

Alex Iwobi will miss Nigeria's crucial world cup qualifier against Ghana

Meet the new Chelsea bosses after Abramovich stepped down

Roman Abramovich hands over control of Chelsea
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Onazi still dey play ball?' - Nigerians unhappy as Eguavoen recalls midfielder to Super Eagles fold for World Cup qualifier against Ghana

Onazi is back with the Super Eagles team
PREMIER LEAGUE

Dangote, McGregor and other potential buyers of Abramovich’s Chelsea for 1.3 TRILLION NAIRA

Suitors line up to buy Chelsea from Roman Abramovich

'No Fuel for a whole Giant of Africa' - Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu BLASTS Buhari administration for Fuel Scarcity

John Ogu has made his feelings known about FUEL SCARCITY