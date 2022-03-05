Mourinho not interested in coming back to the touchline as Abraham show continues in Rome

Pulse Nigeria

Abraham netted the only goal as Roma defeated a stubborn Atalanta for the second time this season in a crucial top four clash in the Serie A.

The Nigerian-born striker scored his 13th in the Serie A and 20th in all competitions when he put Roma ahead in the 56th minute.

That goal proved to be the winner as the team from Roma sealed back-to-back wins in a very intense encounter that saw both teams finish the tie with 10 men each.

Marten de Roon and Henrikh Mkhitaryan both recieved their marching orders after two yellow card offenses.

Reacting after the game, Mourinho, who was not on the touchline against La Dea due to suspension, joked that he may consider not coming back to the dugout after his team won both games without him.

Imago

"Mourinho said afterwards we were doing so well [without him], he would nto come back on the bench," defender, Gianluca Mancini told DAZN, according to Football Italia.

"He said well done for not getting booked, it's a rare occurrence. I can't remember the last time that happened."

You will recall that Mourinho was sent off after the Roma boss lost control of his emotion during the 2-2 draw against Hella Verona on February 19.

The former Chelsea, Inter Milan and Manchester United manager, Mourinho, was subsequently handed a two-match ban, which saw him miss the win Spezia last weekend and Atalanta this evening.