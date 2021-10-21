RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Mourinho in six-goal humiliation at Norway's toothbrush club

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Humiliated: Roma coach Jose Mourinho

Humiliated: Roma coach Jose Mourinho Creator: Marco BERTORELLO
Humiliated: Roma coach Jose Mourinho Creator: Marco BERTORELLO

Jose Mourinho's Roma were humiliated 6-1 in the Europa Conference League on Thursday at Bodo/Glimt, the Norwegian champions whose fans are famed for carrying giant yellow toothbrushes to games.

Recommended articles

Bodo/Glimt, playing their 11th European game of the season, stunned the Italian giants who struggled in temperatures of two degrees on an artificial pitch just inside the Arctic Circle.

Erik Botheim scored a hat-trick for the Norwegians with captain Patrick Berg, Ola Solbakken and Amahl Pellegrino piling on the misery for Mourinho.

Bodo/Glimt won the Norwegian title for the first time in their 104-year history last season.

Their fans have become great curiosities in the sport for their habit of waving giant, yellow toothbrushes in the stands.

Carlos Perez scored a consolation goal for a much-changed Roma side who had won their first two games in Group C, scoring eight goals and conceding just one.

However, Mourinho would have had one eye on this weekend's Serie A clash with Napoli who top the table in Italy with eight wins in eight games.

Mourinho's former employers Tottenham also lost, going down 1-0 at Vitesse Arnhem in Group G.

Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo changed his starting line-up completely with the likes of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Cristiano Romero and Hugo Lloris not travelling to the Netherlands.

The second-string side were eventually undone by Maximilian Wittek's 78th-minute goal.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mourinho in six-goal humiliation at Norway's toothbrush club

Mourinho in six-goal humiliation at Norway's toothbrush club

Paraguay hire Barros Schelotto twins as new coaching team

Paraguay hire Barros Schelotto twins as new coaching team

Qatar World Cup final venue 98.5 percent complete: official

Qatar World Cup final venue 98.5 percent complete: official

Suspended sentence sought for France's Benzema in sex tape case

Suspended sentence sought for France's Benzema in sex tape case

Man Utd aren't finished article yet says Pogba

Man Utd aren't finished article yet says Pogba

Six things to know about Salzburg's Champions League hero, Noah Okafor

Six things to know about Salzburg's Champions League hero, Noah Okafor

Salisu Yusuf's return to Super Eagles: Relief for Gernot Rohr

Salisu Yusuf's return to Super Eagles: Relief for Gernot Rohr

Ezenagu's invitation to Super Falcons: A fitting reward for consistency

Ezenagu's invitation to Super Falcons: A fitting reward for consistency

Lazio mascot handler praises Mussolini after fascist salute controversy

Lazio mascot handler praises Mussolini after fascist salute controversy

Trending

Video: Black Sherif goes global as players of Ligue 1 club jam to his ‘second sermon’

Video: Black Sherif goes global as players of Ligue 1 club jam to his ‘second sermon’

Perfect Napoli reclaim top spot after Osimhen's 'most important' goal

Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen completed a busy week for club and country as he scored Napoli's winner Creator: Filippo MONTEFORTE

Thierry Henry mentions Super Eagles great Taribo West as his toughest direct opponent

Thierry Henry and Taribo West (Getty Images)

How Osimhen and two other Nigerians won important points for their clubs on Sunday

Victor Oshimen