Mother of Super Eagles star Samuel Kalu has been abducted in Aba by kidnappers who are demanding for N50m ransom.

According to several reports, Mrs Kalu was abducted by some unidentified gunmen along Okpulu Umuobo area of Aba in Abia State, Nigeria.

Reports also say that the kidnappers have requested for an N50m ransom which they have also threatened to increase per day.

Kalu who plays his football with Bordeaux in France was informed of the situation immediately. It is now known if he will be in action for Bordeaux when they take on Montpellier in a Ligue 1 game on Tuesday, March 5.

The 21-year-old made his Super Eagles debut in September 2018.

Kalu is not the first Nigerian player to have his family member abducted with ransoms demanded.

Targets

Family members of Nigerian players-just like other most rich people-are targets of kidnappers seeking huge ransoms.

Just a few hours before Nigeria’s final game at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, gunmen abducted the father of Super Eagles captain Mikel John Obi.

Mikel heard the news but still went on to play the full 90 minutes of the game while his dad was fortunately rescued by the Nigerian police.

After that incident, former Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Emenike through an Instagram post advised Nigerian players to provide good security for their parents or move them the from regions where they are known to bigger cities like Abuja and Lagos.

“Guy, buy your parents house in Abuja, Lagos and bring them or get security to stay with them in Enugu because people eyes no good,” Emenike said.