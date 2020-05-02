Super Eagles forward Moses Simon and his wife Ibukun have welcomed another daughter together.

Simon who plays for Nantes in France took to his social media to make the announcement.

“Glory be to God. On 30:4:20 God added another princess to my castle and a special thanks to my Princess,” the Nigeria international wrote on his social media.

“Words will never be enough to express just how thankful I am that you are my wife. I will keep loving and cherish you forever."

The new bundle of joy is Simon’s second daughter with his wife.

Simon and his wife got married in December 2016, in her hometown of Ibadan Oyo State, where a massive wedding ceremony took place.