Nigerian forward Moses Simon has signed a four-year-contract with French club Nantes after impressing on loan from Spanish outfit Levante.

Moses had a clean break in the 2019/2020 season and who finished the football year as the Nantes’ highest goalscorer with eight goals in all competitions.

Following his impressive performances from the Nigeria international, Nantes have activated their €5m option to keep the Nigerian forward.

Moses Simon scored eight goals in all competitions for Nantes (Twitter/Nantes) Twitter

According to a ouest-france.fr, Simon has penned a four-year contract with the Canaries.

Simon played different roles in Christian Gourcuff’s side in the 2019/2020 season and was impressive in all of them.

The 24-year-old started on the left win as an inverted winger and was later used as a striker.

In Ligue 1, he scored five goals to finish as Nantes’ top-scorer alongside midfielder Ludovic Blas and also added five assists.

The Nigeria international moved to Nantes in the summer of 2019 from Spanish club Levante where he struggled with injury.