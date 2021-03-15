Nigerian forward Moses Simon scored the winner for Nantes in their surprise 2-1 away win against reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday, March 14, 2021.

Moses’ goal came in the 71st minute in Nantes stunning win away at the highly-rated champion.

The game was 1-1 when Nantes got a breakthrough a counter. Moses was well-positioned in the box to finish a sitter for his side’s winner.

The result lifted relegation-threatened Nantes to 18th place on 27 points, a point below Lorient and the safety zone.

It was also Moses’ fifth goal of the season after recovering from a slow start to the season.

The 2020-2021 season started slowly for the forward Simon and his Nantes teammates. Simon got a permanent contract after impressing on loan in Ligue 1 last season, but he struggled earlier to replicate the form of the previous season.

Nantes have also struggled and have only managed five wins in 29 games.

They have been better in recent weeks, so also has Simon. The goal against Paris Saint-German was his second in consecutive games and his third in five.