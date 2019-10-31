Super Eagles forward Moses Simon scored a first-half hat trick for Nantes in their 8-0 demolition of Ligue 2 club Paris FC in the round-of-32 of the Coupe de la Ligue, known outside France as the French League Cup.

Nantes were no match for Paris FC who play in Ligue 2, the second division of French football and it was Simon who kicked off scoring.

He scored his first goal of the night in the 22nd minute with a curler from inside the area after his initial effort had been blocked by the Paris FC goalkeeper.

His second came in the 35th minute with a tap in from a cross while he scored another in the 43rd minute after he latched onto a ball in the box to complete his hattrick.

Moses Simon is the first Nigerian player to score a hattrick this season (Twitter/Nantes) Twitter

The 24-year-old now has five goals in all competition for Nantes where he is on loan from Spanish side Levante.

The forward was among the 23 players that have been invited for the Super Eagles upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against the Republic of Benin and Lesotho.