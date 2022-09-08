Moses Simon returns from injury to help Nantes to Europa League win over Olympiacos

Nigeria's Moses Simon returned from injury to feature in the game as Les Canaris' grabbed their first victory over Greek opposition since 2001.

In the first half, Nantes outplayed their Greek opponents with the support of a vociferous home crowd and were rewarded with the first goal of the game as a result.

After struggling for 30 minutes to get past the resolute Olympiacos defence, the home team finally succeeded thanks to a brilliant line-breaking pass from Ludovic Blas.

A pass to Mostafa Mohamed, saw the striker stab the ball home to raise the roof off the Stade de la Beaujoire.

The celebrations inside the stadium persisted through the break for halftime but was abruptly ended in the second half as Nantes' goalkeeper Alban Lafont failed to punch clear an Olympiacos corner kick, and the ball luckily deflected off of a teammate and into the goal.

The own goal meant the hosts had to piled more pressure on their visitors in the second half, and they appeared to have scored a winning goal in dramatic fashion in the 82nd minute.

With less than ten minutes left, Evann Guessand seemed to have scored the winning goal after Moussa Sissoko was first denied by a goal-line clearance. However, the goal was disallowed for offside following a VAR review, putting an end to the wild celebrations in the stadium.