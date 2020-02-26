Super Eagles forward Moses Simon has been nominated for Nantes Player of the Month award after a string of fine performances for the Ligue 1 side.

Simon in February scored twice and grabbed Man of the Match in two games.

For these fine performances, the 24-year-old is in the running to be named Nantes Player of the Month.

The Nigeria international will look to beat his teammates, Kazar Bamba, Louza Imran and Pallois Nicolas to the award which will be decided by fans of the club.

Moses Simon scored twice in February (Twitter/Nantes) Twitter

One of Simon’s best performances in February was in Nantes 2-1 home loss to league leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

The Nigerian led the line for Nantes and troubled Paris Saint-Germain’s backline all through the game.

The Super Eagles forward also scored in a 3-3 draw against Dijon.

Simon who joined Nantes on loan from Levante in the summer of 2019 has five goals so far this season.