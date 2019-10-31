A slew of Nigerian players was in action for their respective clubs on Wednesday night in Europe.

We review the performances of these Nigerian players.

Moses Simon’s hattrick

Moses Simon scored thrice in the first half (Twitter/Nantes) Twitter

Super Eagles forward Moses Simon netted a hattrick for Nantes in their 8-0 win over Ligue 2 side Paris FC on Wednesday night. Simon scored thrice in the first half to help his side to the win. He now has five goals in all competitions so far this season.

Aribo shines in midfield

Joe Aribo had a hand in two goals for Rangers on Wednesday (Rangers) Rangers

Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo grabbed two assists for Rangers who thrashed Ross County 4-0 in the Scottish Premier League on Wednesday.

Aribo’s first assist came in the 37th minute when Ryan Jack finished off the Nigerian’s pass to make the scoreline 3-0 after 37 minutes of play. It was Aribo who made a fine pass to Alfredo Morelos who completed the rout.

Omeruo and Awaziem can’t stop Real Madrid’s attack

Super Eagles defenders Kenneth Omeruo and Chidozie Awaziem did not have any answers for Real Madrid ‘s attack who put five past Leganes defence in a La Liga clash at the Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Omeruo and Awaziem played all 90 minutes of the game.

Ekong’s Udinese thrashed again

Wiliam Troost-Ekong had a frustrating night with his Udinese teammates (EPA) EPA

It was a second consecutive heavy defeat for William Troost-Ekong’s Udinese who were thrashed by Roma 4-0.

Despite having a one-man advantage, Troost-Ekong’s Udinese could not shut out Roma who scored three more goals to get a big away win.

Okereke scores again

After ending his goal drought for Club Brugge, Nigerian striker David Okereke scored again for the Belgian side in their 2-0 away win over at SV Zulte Waregem in the Belgian Jupiler League.

Okereke opened Club Brugge’s scoring in the 23rd minute after finishing from close range. He now has six goals in 11 games so far this season.

Ejuke nets in the Eredivisie

Chidera Ejuke scored his fifth of the season for Heerenveen (Heerenveen) Twitter

Nigeria forward Chidera Ejuke was on the scoresheet for Heerenveen who got a 3-0 win away at Excelsior Maassluis in the first round of the KNVB Beker on Wednesday.

Ejuke scored the first goal of the evening in the 10th minute after he exchanged passes with Mitchell Van Berger before firing past the goalkeeper. The 21-year-old now has five goals in 12 games so far this season.