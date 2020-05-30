Nigerian forward Moses Simon has been named the Player of the Year of his French club Nantes.

Simon has reignited his career at Nantes after he joined the Ligue 1 club on loan from Spanish side Levante.

The Nigeria international went on to impress at Nantes and finished the season as the club's highest goalscorer with eight goals in all competitions.

For his excellent performances, Simon won 40% of fans’ votes to emerge as Nantes Player of the Year.

Simon played different roles in Christian Gourcuff’s side in the 2019/2020 season and was impressive in all of them.

The 24-year-old started on the left win as an inverted winger and was later used as a striker.

Moses Simon has reportedly signed a permanent deal with Nantes (Twitter/Nantes) Twitter

In Ligue 1, he scored five goals to finish as Nantes’ top-scorer alongside midfielder Ludovic Blas and also added five assists.

The Nigeria international moved to Nantes in the summer of 2019 from Spanish club Levante where he struggled with injury.

It has been reported that the forward has signed a four-year deal to remain at Nantes who have activated their €5m option to keep the Nigerian player.