Super Eagles forward Moses Simon has helped his village in Benue State with water pumps to solve their long-term problem of unavailability of water.

According to the head of the of Obagaji Agatu in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State, Chief Hames Ocheche, the community has now had any sort of running water in its entire existence.

Moses who plays in France has helped solve that problem with three boreholes in the community.

Although he was born and raised in Kaduna, the forward originally hails from the Obagaji Agatu community in Benue State.

“We have been without water for as long as we have existed as a community. The source of water to drink has been from time before now during the rainy season we depend on rainwater and well,” Chief Ocheche said according to Complete Sports.

“After the rainy season, we depend on the water source known as the ewu and from ages, we have been depending on it like that.”

This is not the first time however that the community will be getting boreholes. Two had been built by some Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO) but the pumps weren’t deep enough to supply consumable water.

Moses Simon is one of the top earning footballers in Nigeria (Instagram/Moses Simon) Instagram

Simon has now solved that problem for them with his generosity.

Footballers are some of the wealthiest people around as such, they are expected to use part of their money to help vulnerable people.

The 25-year-old who is one of the highest-earning Nigerian footballers has also carried out several philanthropic projects especially in Southern Kaduna.