Brentford star Moses Odubajo dumps England commits to Nigeria

Moses Odubajo dumps England commits to Super Eagles of Nigeria

The Amaju Pinnick led NFF have been able to convince another player born overseas to play for the Super Eagles.

  • Published:
Moses Odubajo play Moses Odubajo played for England in his youth years (Sun)

Brentford Star Moses Odubajo has dumped England and pledged his international allegiance with the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The 25-year-old played for the England youth teams during his developmental years and despite his parental background from Nigeria.

He was born in England and has featured for his country of birth at several international competitions such as the 2015 Toulon Tournament with the U-20 Young Lions.

Moses Odubajo play Moses Odubajo plays for Brentford in the Championship (Brentford)

 

Gernot Rohr has during his time in charge of the Super Eagles has given debut appearances to players who were raised aboard and played for youth teams of different countries such as Brian Idowu, Tyronne Ebuehi and Ola Aina.

Odubajo commits to Nigeria

According to a report by British Newspaper Sun, Odubajo has reevaluated his circumstances and is now ready to wear the green and white.

Moses Odubajo play Moses Odubajo previously played for Hull City (Hull East Yorkshire)

The report states that he made the decision after being convinced by the Amaju Pinnick led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The Super Eagles are through to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) which is expected to hold in Cameroon.

Moses Odubajo play Moses Odubajo is a defender (Goal)

 

There is no hope for a call-up to the England Three Lions as they continue to build on an impressive showing at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

In the report, he is expected to make his debut appearance when the Super Eagles of Nigeria take on Seychelles in their next AFCON qualifier in March 2019.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

