Report: Morocco to host Nigeria and other African countries again in 2024

In their meeting on Tuesday, the CAF executive committee announced that the North African country will host the 2024 edition of WAFCON.

Morocco capitalise on other country's failure

The decision comes as a surprise, though, as Morocco just finished hosting the 2022 edition. However, according to reports, Morocco were granted the hosting rights after other African countries failed to submit a bid.

The North Africans were the only country to submit a bid, and as a result, they were named automatic hosts.

ALSO READ: Oshoala breaks silence after Super Falcons WAFCON disappointment

Pulse Sports

The Atlas Lionesses were a brilliant host of the 2022 WAFCON edition, with fans turning out in masses. The competition recorded the two highest attendance in a women's game in Africa.

WAFCON 2022 raised the profile of Women's football

The attendance record was first set in the semi-final clash between the host and Nigeria, with 45,562 fans at the Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay-Abdellah. A few days later, the record was broken again in the final between South Africa and Morocco, with about 50,000 crowds in attendance.

Pulse Nigeria

Bayana Bayana of South Africa emerged as winners at the 2022 WAFCON and will be aiming to retain their title. Nigeria's Super Falcons, meanwhile, will be seeking to reclaim their title after they finished fourth in the just-concluded competition.

The qualifiers for WAFCON 2024 are scheduled for next year after the 2023 World Cup in New Zealand and Australia.