Morocco vs Malawi: Kickoff time, venue, team news, prediction - AFCON 2021 R16 Preview

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Can the Atlas Lions handle the historic Flames of Malawi?

Achraf Hakimi and Mhango Gabadinho
Achraf Hakimi and Mhango Gabadinho

Morocco and Malawi will go head-to-head for the first time in another round of 16 tie at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Recommended articles

Morocco's quest for a third Africa Cup of Nations title will face another test later today when their Atlas Lions come up against Malawi in the round of 16.

Morocco enjoyed an unbeaten run in the group stages, winning two matches and a draw as they easily sealed passage to the last 16 unscathed.

Morocco is safely through to the last 16.
Morocco is safely through to the last 16. Pulse Nigeria

After impressive wins over Ghana and Comoros in the first two matches, Gabon proved to be a big test for the Atlas Lions in the final game as they came back from two goals down to earn a share of the spoils and finish top of their group.

Morocco qualified for their third successive knockout stages and will be looking to go all the way.

For Malawi, it was a more difficult path to the round of 16 after making it as one of the best third-placed teams.

Malawi players celebrate during their win over Zimbabwe at the Africa Cup of Nations
Malawi players celebrate during their win over Zimbabwe at the Africa Cup of Nations AFP

The Flames kicked off their AFCON2021 campaign with a narrow 1-0 defeat to Guinea in the group opener.

But bounced back with a brilliant 2-1 win over Zimbabwe courtesy of a Mhango Gabadinho double.

Malawi rounded up the group stages by holding group and tournament favourites, the Teranga Lions, to a goalless affair to qualify as one of the best losers.

Malawi hero, Gabadinho Mhango.
Malawi hero, Gabadinho Mhango. Pulse Nigeria

For the first time in their history, Malawi has made it past the group stages in their third-ever AFCON appearance.

Morocco is unbeaten so far in the competition with two wins and a draw, which means they have won three of their last five matches in all competitions, with a draw and defeat.

Hakimi celebrates his stunning free kick against Gabon on Tuesday.
Hakimi celebrates his stunning free kick against Gabon on Tuesday. Pulse Nigeria

For Malawi, three losses, two wins and a draw at the same time mean they go into this one in worse form than their more illustrious opponents.

In terms of the head-to-head battle, this is the first-ever meeting between the two in the Africa Cup of Nations.

The game is slated for Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaounde. It is billed to kick off at 8 pm, Nigerian time.

Both teams have a relatively healthy squad to choose from, with Ilias Chair set to be the only major doubt for Morocco after he was forced off after just 30 minutes against Gabon.

Malawi also will be without Limbikani Mzava, who missed the final group match against Senegal with an injury he picked up against the Warriors of Zimbabwe.

Morocco XI: Bono; Hakimi, Saiss, Aguerd, Masina; Amrabat, Ounahi, Barkok; Boufal, En-Nesyri, El Kaabi

Malawi XI: Kakhobwe; Chembezi, Chaziya, Chirwa; Madinga, Banda, Idana, Sanudi; Mhango; Mbulu, Muyaba

Morocco is the clear favourite for this particular fixture, though I don't expect the Flames of Malawi to be extinguished easily.

So, I will go for a narrow win here for the Atlas Lions of Morocco.

Topics:

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

Morocco vs Malawi: Kickoff time, venue, team news, prediction - AFCON 2021 R16 Preview

Morocco vs Malawi: Kickoff time, venue, team news, prediction - AFCON 2021 R16 Preview

Senegal vs Cape Verde: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Round-of-16 Preview

Senegal vs Cape Verde: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Round-of-16 Preview

AFCON2021: Comoros gives Cameroon a scare; M'Changama featured as Pulse of the Day

AFCON2021: Comoros gives Cameroon a scare; M'Changama featured as Pulse of the Day

Pulse Recap: Gambia, Cameroon through to last 8; Comoros bows out but wins hearts

Pulse Recap: Gambia, Cameroon through to last 8; Comoros bows out but wins hearts

Eight dead, 50 injured in Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon stadium crush

Eight dead, 50 injured in Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon stadium crush

'Half a dozen dead' in Cup of Nations stadium crush: Cameroon state media

'Half a dozen dead' in Cup of Nations stadium crush: Cameroon state media

Trending

Sacked Milovan Rajevac refuses to accept $270,000 compensation

Milovan Rajevac

‘Stop being selfish, the Black Stars is not for your father’ – Dan Quaye slams Andre Ayew

‘Stop being selfish, the Black Stars is not for your father’ – Dan Quaye slams Andre Ayew

Samuel Kalu set to be the fourth Nigerian to join Watford

William Troost-Ekong, Maduka Okoye, Emmanuel Dennis and Samuel Kalu could all be playing at Watford

Black Stars ‘sneak’ into Ghana at 3:00am after disastrous AFCON showing

File Photo