Morocco vs Malawi: Kickoff time, venue, team news, prediction - AFCON 2021 R16 Preview

Morocco's quest for a third Africa Cup of Nations title will face another test later today when their Atlas Lions come up against Malawi in the round of 16.

Morocco enjoyed an unbeaten run in the group stages, winning two matches and a draw as they easily sealed passage to the last 16 unscathed.

After impressive wins over Ghana and Comoros in the first two matches, Gabon proved to be a big test for the Atlas Lions in the final game as they came back from two goals down to earn a share of the spoils and finish top of their group.

Morocco qualified for their third successive knockout stages and will be looking to go all the way.

For Malawi, it was a more difficult path to the round of 16 after making it as one of the best third-placed teams.

The Flames kicked off their AFCON2021 campaign with a narrow 1-0 defeat to Guinea in the group opener.

But bounced back with a brilliant 2-1 win over Zimbabwe courtesy of a Mhango Gabadinho double.

Malawi rounded up the group stages by holding group and tournament favourites, the Teranga Lions, to a goalless affair to qualify as one of the best losers.

For the first time in their history, Malawi has made it past the group stages in their third-ever AFCON appearance.

Form and Head-to-Head

Morocco is unbeaten so far in the competition with two wins and a draw, which means they have won three of their last five matches in all competitions, with a draw and defeat.

For Malawi, three losses, two wins and a draw at the same time mean they go into this one in worse form than their more illustrious opponents.

In terms of the head-to-head battle, this is the first-ever meeting between the two in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Date, Kick-off time, and Venue

The game is slated for Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaounde. It is billed to kick off at 8 pm, Nigerian time.

Team News and Possible Line-ups

Both teams have a relatively healthy squad to choose from, with Ilias Chair set to be the only major doubt for Morocco after he was forced off after just 30 minutes against Gabon.

Malawi also will be without Limbikani Mzava, who missed the final group match against Senegal with an injury he picked up against the Warriors of Zimbabwe.

Possible Line-ups

Morocco XI: Bono; Hakimi, Saiss, Aguerd, Masina; Amrabat, Ounahi, Barkok; Boufal, En-Nesyri, El Kaabi

Malawi XI: Kakhobwe; Chembezi, Chaziya, Chirwa; Madinga, Banda, Idana, Sanudi; Mhango; Mbulu, Muyaba

Prediction

Morocco is the clear favourite for this particular fixture, though I don't expect the Flames of Malawi to be extinguished easily.