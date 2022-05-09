CAFCL

Uyo's Godswill Akpabio Stadium will not host Champions League final, CAF reveals

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

According to CAF, it received hosting bids from only Senegal and Morocco

The Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo will not host Champions League final
The Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo will not host Champions League final

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced that Morocco will host the 2022 CAF Champions League final.

Recommended articles

According to an announcement on Monday by the football governing body, the North African nation will host Africa's premier club competition for the second year in a row.

CAF in the announcement revealed it received hosting bids from the Senegalese Football Federation and from the Royal Moroccan Football Federation to host the final slated for May 30, 2022.

READ ALSO: Olisa Ndah missing but Orlando Pirates near-final with away victory at Al Ahli Tripoli

After Senegal subsequently withdrew its bid, CAF awarded the hosting rights to Morocco.

Godswill Akpabio Stadium
Godswill Akpabio Stadium Pulse Nigeria

The Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo was earlier reported, as one of the stadiums under consideration for the final after a CAF delegation reportedly arrived in Nigeria to inspect the 30000-seater.

However, no formal announcements were made by the Akwa Ibom State Government, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) or CAF regarding the possible hosting of the final in Africa's most-populated nation.

READ ALSO: 3 famous curses in football history

The last time Nigeria hosted a Champions League final was 13 years ago, when Heartland played TP Mazembe, and the finals were still being decided on a home-and-away basis.

CAF also announced that it is now debating whether to return to the former two-legged home and away final, rather than the one-leg final, to select the Champions League winner.

Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca hosted 2021's final between Al Ahly and Kaizer Chiefs
Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca hosted 2021's final between Al Ahly and Kaizer Chiefs Pulse Nigeria

On July 17, 2019, the previous CAF leadership decided that instead of the traditional two-legged, home and away final, the winner will be selected by a one-leg final.

READ ALSO: Percy Tau tears ES Setif apart as Al Ahly put one foot in Champions League final

Until the decision of a one-legged final is overturned, this year's decider will hold in a single match in Morocco. A stadium is yet to be announced.

2021's final: also in Morocco, held at the Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca and saw Al Ahly defeat Kaizer Chiefs 3-0.

Topics:

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • The Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo will not host Champions League final

    Uyo's Godswill Akpabio Stadium will not host Champions League final, CAF reveals

  • Jose Mourinho watched on as Fiorentina beat AS Roma 2-0

    Mourinho wants an explanation from VAR official following Roma's loss to Fiorentina

  • NPFL Team of the Week (Matchday 2)

    Pulse Sports NPFL Team of the Week

Recommended articles

Uyo's Godswill Akpabio Stadium will not host Champions League final, CAF reveals

Uyo's Godswill Akpabio Stadium will not host Champions League final, CAF reveals

Mourinho wants an explanation from VAR official following Roma's loss to Fiorentina

Mourinho wants an explanation from VAR official following Roma's loss to Fiorentina

Pulse Sports NPFL Team of the Week

Pulse Sports NPFL Team of the Week

Reactions as Fiorentina humble Jose Mourinho's AS Roma

Reactions as Fiorentina humble Jose Mourinho's AS Roma

NFF to pay Gernot Rohr N156 million as FIFA rules in former coach's favour

NFF to pay Gernot Rohr N156 million as FIFA rules in former coach's favour

Video: Isaac Okoro, Onyeka Okongwu only Nigerians on top 100 plays of Regular Season

Video: Isaac Okoro, Onyeka Okongwu only Nigerians on top 100 plays of Regular Season

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Blame Yaya Toure and his babalawo' - Reactions as Benzema and Rodrygo help Real Madrid kill Guardiola's Champions League dream

Yaya Toure is to blame for Guardiola's Manchester City losing to Real Madrid
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Super Eagles goalkeeper set to wed his fiancée this weekend

Super Eagles goalkeepers John Noble and Maduka Okoye

3 famous curses in football history

Famous football curses
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi celebrates 26th birthday in style [Photos]

Alex Iwobi celebrates 26th birthday in style