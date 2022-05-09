Uyo's Godswill Akpabio Stadium will not host Champions League final, CAF reveals

According to an announcement on Monday by the football governing body, the North African nation will host Africa's premier club competition for the second year in a row.

Godswill Akpabio Stadium never under consideration

CAF in the announcement revealed it received hosting bids from the Senegalese Football Federation and from the Royal Moroccan Football Federation to host the final slated for May 30, 2022.

After Senegal subsequently withdrew its bid, CAF awarded the hosting rights to Morocco.

The Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo was earlier reported, as one of the stadiums under consideration for the final after a CAF delegation reportedly arrived in Nigeria to inspect the 30000-seater.

However, no formal announcements were made by the Akwa Ibom State Government, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) or CAF regarding the possible hosting of the final in Africa's most-populated nation.

The last time Nigeria hosted a Champions League final was 13 years ago, when Heartland played TP Mazembe, and the finals were still being decided on a home-and-away basis.

CAF considering reverting to a two-legged final

CAF also announced that it is now debating whether to return to the former two-legged home and away final, rather than the one-leg final, to select the Champions League winner.

On July 17, 2019, the previous CAF leadership decided that instead of the traditional two-legged, home and away final, the winner will be selected by a one-leg final.

Until the decision of a one-legged final is overturned, this year's decider will hold in a single match in Morocco. A stadium is yet to be announced.