RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Morocco coach Halilhodzic fears Africa Cup of Nations could be called off

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic

Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic Creator: FADEL SENNA
Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic Creator: FADEL SENNA

Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic on Thursday expressed his fear that the Africa Cup of Nations, due to kick off in Cameroon on January 9, could be called off due to the renewed threat of Covid-19 and the possibility that European clubs might not release players for the tournament.

Recommended articles

"With the health situation, it is getting more and more complicated and difficult," Halilhodzic told AFP in a telephone interview.

It emerged on Wednesday that the European Club Association, which represents leading clubs across the continent, had sent a letter to world governing body FIFA expressing its concerns about the Covid-19 health protocol for the four-week long competition.

It also implied that clubs may come together to refuse to release players.

Many of Africa's leading players are based at clubs in Europe, including Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane and Morocco star Achraf Hakimi, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain.

"There is a big question surrounding whether it will happen or not," admitted Halilhodzic, the veteran 69-year-old former Yugoslavia international who has previously coached the likes of Ivory Coast, Algeria and Japan.

"At the moment there is a big battle going on between all the different lobbies.

"Players are obliged to come to their national teams, but all the clubs are fighting to stop their players from coming, some have threatened their players and said they could lose their places or be sold," he claimed.

"In all likelihood it would be a big problem if all the players based in Europe," missed the competition.

When Morocco beat Guinea in their last World Cup qualifier in November, they fielded an entire starting line-up of players based in Europe.

Halilhodzic added: "For me, if a player doesn't come, that suggests he doesn't have enough of an attachment to the national team.

"I could refuse to call up someone who doesn't want to come, even if there is a threat from the clubs. That player can say goodbye to the national team."

The Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot) on Wednesday dismissed any suggestion the tournament could be called off as "fake news".

The country was initially supposed to host the Cup of Nations in 2019 before fears about its lack of readiness led to the tournament instead being handed to Egypt.

It was then supposed to host the event last year only for the pandemic to force its postponement by 12 months.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 things to know about interim manager Austin Eguavoen

5 things to know about interim manager Austin Eguavoen

Why Hamilton does not need an eighth F1 title to validate his greatness

Why Hamilton does not need an eighth F1 title to validate his greatness

F1: 2021 undoubtedly had Verstappen written all over it

F1: 2021 undoubtedly had Verstappen written all over it

Four more Real Madrid players test positive for Covid-19

Four more Real Madrid players test positive for Covid-19

Bielsa won't quit on troubled Leeds

Bielsa won't quit on troubled Leeds

English Football League says quarter of players not planning to get vaccine

English Football League says quarter of players not planning to get vaccine

Morocco coach Halilhodzic fears Africa Cup of Nations could be called off

Morocco coach Halilhodzic fears Africa Cup of Nations could be called off

Man Utd, Spurs games off as Covid wreaks havoc on Premier League

Man Utd, Spurs games off as Covid wreaks havoc on Premier League

Manchester United vs Brighton postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

Manchester United vs Brighton postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

Trending

5 greatest Nigerian under-17 players of all-time

Victor Oshimen

No amount of money will make me sell my father’s iconic cap – Robert Mensah’s son

No amount of money will make me sell my father’s iconic cap – Robert Mensah’s son

PSG to face Real Madrid in Champions League last 16 after draw farce

PSG will play Manchester United in the standout tie in the last 16 of the Champions League Creator: Richard JUILLIART

Premier League: Iheanacho has another battle on his hands - 5 things we learnt from Matchweek 16

Kelechi Iheanacho will have to fight for his place in the Leicester City starting line-up again after an impressive showing from Zambia's Patson Daka against Newcastle United