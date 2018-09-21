Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Morata needs goals to boost confidence, says Chelsea boss Sarri

Football Morata needs goals to boost confidence, says Chelsea boss Sarri

Alvaro Morata needs goals to boost his fragile confidence, said Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri after the striker again failed to find the net in the Europa League match against PAOK in Greece.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata is struggling for goals play

Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata is struggling for goals

(AFP/File)

Alvaro Morata needs goals to boost his fragile confidence, said Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri after the striker again failed to find the net in the Europa League match against PAOK in Greece.

Morata, 25, scored freely in the first few weeks after joining Chelsea last year but has appeared short of confidence recently. He has scored once this season, in August's win over Arsenal.

"Alvaro has to gain confidence with one, two, three goals," Sarri said following the 1-0 win on Thursday, during which the Spain striker and Chelsea missed a number of chances.

"I am not able to give him confidence," he said in comments carried by the British press on Friday. "In this match he has had three, four opportunities. He was unlucky.

"I hope for him that in the future I can try to help him, but the confidence can become only with goals.

"I have to say also, for maybe the first time in this season Alvaro was ready in the box. He was on the ball and was active."

Chelsea have won all five of their Premier League games so far under Sarri ahead of Sunday's trip to West Ham, and Willian's seventh-minute strike was the difference in Greece.

But the 59-year-old Italian bemoaned his side's inability to finish off their opponents.

"When it is time to kill the match we have to kill the match," he said.

The one major blot was a stoppage-time shoulder injury for Pedro, which could rule him out of Sunday's trip to West Ham.

"I don't know exactly the situation," said Sarri. "I have spoken with the doctor but only for a few seconds. The doctor told me that probably it's not a very serious injury."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter reacts as Juventus star gets red card on...bullet
2 European Football Check out your ultimate TV guide for the new seasonbullet
3 UEFA Champions League Kylian Mbappe equals Obafemi Martins recordbullet

Football

Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard Chelsea legend welcomes daughter with new partner
Alex Iwobi
UEFA Europa League Performance of Nigerian players in Europe’s 2nd tier competition
Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has not played since an injury he suffered against Manchester United
Football Lloris' stress over drink-driving could have contributed to injury, says Pochettino
Manchester City's record goalscorer Sergio Aguero extended his contract by another year which will keep him at the champions till 2021
Football Man City's record scorer Aguero extends stay
X
Advertisement