Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Montpellier risk sanction after crowd trouble mars derby win

Football Montpellier risk sanction after crowd trouble mars derby win

Former champions Montpellier risked losing all three points due to unruly fans who forced two stoppages in their 3-0 Ligue 1 win over local rivals Nimes on Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
French riot police gather to contain rowdy fans at the Montpellier v Nimes Ligue 1 match on Sunday. play

French riot police gather to contain rowdy fans at the Montpellier v Nimes Ligue 1 match on Sunday.

(AFP)

Former champions Montpellier risked losing all three points due to unruly fans who forced two stoppages in their 3-0 Ligue 1 win over local rivals Nimes on Sunday.

The first 'Languedoc derby' in 25 years had promised plenty of drama, but neither players nor officials were quite ready for the incidents that threatened its cancellation and the points to be awarded to struggling Nimes.

Dominant from the outset, Montpellier had taken their lead to 3-0 by the 79th minute thanks to goals from Ambroise Oyongo, Andy Delort, who scored a penalty 10 minutes into first-half stoppage time, and Gaetan Laborde.

But virtually claiming all three points wasn't enough for some of the rowdier fans in the crowd who -- following an initial seven-minute interruption when a barrier caved in -- then climbed the barriers to run on to the pitch.

French riot police quickly restored order, while Montpellier president Laurent Nicollin intervened in a bid to restore calm.

The incidents could lead to sanctions for Montpellier, who are now nine points behind runaway leaders and champions Paris Saint-Germain, who saw Neymar hit a brace Saturday in a 3-0 win at Nice.

Marseille, in fifth, can move up to second place behind their arch-rivals from the capital with a win at Lille in Sunday's late game.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Yulia Ushakova Spartak Moscow post 'naked' picture of footballer to...bullet
2 Super Falcons Nigeria maintain 38th position in latest FIFA rankingsbullet
3 Victor Moses Chelsea manager says Nigerian is behind Hudson-Odoi to...bullet

Football

Neymar
Neymar Paris Saint-Germain star attends Paris Fashion Week show with Alves and girlfriend
Sam Vokes celebrates scoring Burnley's second goal in a 2-1 win away to Cardiff.
Football Vokes condemns winless Cardiff to another defeat
"We were a little lucky," said Fiorentina coach Stefano Pioli.
Football Touchline tension as Fiorentina add to Atalanta woes
Asisat Oshoala
Asisat Oshoala Super Falcons star scores amazing goal for Dalian Quanjian
X
Advertisement