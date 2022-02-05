Monaco see off Lyon to boost European hopes

Monaco beat fellow European hopefuls Lyon 2-0 on Saturday to move fourth in the Ligue 1 table, as Wissam Ben Yedder scored his 10th goal in seven games.

Philippe Clement's principality outfit are still six points adrift of third-placed Nice, who host Clermont on Sunday, in the race for the Champions League.

Lyon drop to eighth and could be nine points off the top three by the end of the weekend as they look to avoid missing out on Europe's premier competition for a third straight season.

Brazilian Jean Lucas gave the home side a second-minute lead at the Stade Louis II.

France striker Ben Yedder continued his remarkable goalscoring form by firing a shot in off the post before the half-hour mark.

Lyon sent on deadline-day signings Tanguy Ndombele and Romain Faivre at half-time, but failed to find a way back into the game.

Earlier Saturday, Saint-Etienne dragged themselves off the foot of the table by making it back-to-back wins with a 3-1 victory over Montpellier.

The 10-time French champions are now just two points from safety and one point behind Metz, who occupy the relegation play-off spot.

On Friday, Marseille fought back from two goals down to thrash Angers 5-2 and move into second.

But Jorge Sampaoli's men remain 10 points adrift of runaway league leaders Paris Saint-Germain, who take on struggling champions Lille on Sunday.

