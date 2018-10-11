Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Monaco sack coach Jardim after poor Ligue 1 start

Football Monaco sack coach Jardim after poor Ligue 1 start

Monaco, languishing 18th in Ligue 1, said Thursday that they have sacked Leonardo Jardim, who led them to a French title in 2017.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Leonardo Jardim led Monaco to a Champions League semifinal but lost his last match in the competition, 3-0 away to Dortmund on October 3 play

Leonardo Jardim led Monaco to a Champions League semifinal but lost his last match in the competition, 3-0 away to Dortmund on October 3

(AFP/File)

Monaco, languishing 18th in Ligue 1, said Thursday that they have sacked Leonardo Jardim, who led them to a French title in 2017.

Monaco wished Jardim, who also led the club to a Champions League semi-final in 2017, and his staff "the best for the future."

The club from the principality would not comment on a replacement, but their former player Thierry Henry has been linked to the job.

Henry was youth player with the club and scored seven goals in the 1997-8 Champions League as another talented Monaco team, this one coached by Arsene Wenger, reached the semi-finals, where they lost to Juventus.

He was then sold to the Turin club and went on to a successful spell with Arsenal in England and World Cup and Euro-2000 winners medals with France.

Henry is an assistant coach with Belgium, which finished third in the summer's World Cup.

He has recently been linked with jobs at Aston Villa and Bordeaux, but in both cases negotiations broke down after initial meetings.

Jardim was at Monaco since 2014 and was under contract until 2020.

The 44-year-old Portuguese coach had to cope with the sale of many of the stars of his title-winning squad over the last two seasons.

This summer Thomas Lemar, Joao Moutinho and Fabinho followed earlier departures Kylian Mbappe, Benjamin Mendy, Bernardo Silva, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Valere Germain out of the club in lucrative transfers.

Monaco lost their last game 1-0 at home to humble Angers and have not won in Ligue 1 since their opening match and have lost both their Champions League group games.

Thierry Henry starred for Monaco in a Champions League semifinal against Juventus, and Moreno Torricelli, in 1998 play

Thierry Henry starred for Monaco in a Champions League semifinal against Juventus, and Moreno Torricelli, in 1998

(AFP/File)

Against Angers, the only key members of the title-winning team to feature were skipper Radamel Falcao and the defensive trio of Jemerson, Kamil Glik and Djibril Sidibe.

Meanwhile, a summer spending spree headed by the signing of Russian World Cup star Aleksandr Golovin has not yet produced positive results for a club owned by Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev.

"I would like to salute Leonardo with the utmost respect for all the work done," AS Monaco Vice-President Vadim Vasilyev said in a statement.

"His brief time will remain as one of the most beautiful pages in the history of the club. Leonardo will always be part of the family of AS Monaco."

Monaco's next match, after the international break, is on October 20 away to Strasbourg in Ligue 1.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Super Eagles How players spent Tuesday in camp ahead of AFCON 2019...bullet
2 Special Report How Thierry Henry helped Nigerian amputee players who...bullet
3 2019 AFCON qualifiers Akwa Ibom government reduce ticket price for...bullet

Football

Thierry Henry
Thierry Henry to replace Leonardo Jardim as Monaco boss
Experts are trying to find out whether there is a link between heading a football and dementia
Football Football seeks answers over dementia link to heading
Super Eagles of Nigeria
Super Eagles How players spent Wednesday in Uyo camp
 
Football Djokovic holding out for tennis 'Super World Cup'
X
Advertisement