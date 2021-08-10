RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Monaco reach Champions League play-offs after Sparta Prague racism row

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Aurelien Tchouameni joined Monaco from Bordeaux in January 2020

Aurelien Tchouameni joined Monaco from Bordeaux in January 2020 Creator: Valery HACHE
Aurelien Tchouameni joined Monaco from Bordeaux in January 2020 Creator: Valery HACHE

Monaco beat Sparta Prague 3-1 on Tuesday to reach the Champions League's play-off round, a week after the Ligue 1 club's Aurelien Tchouameni suffered racist abuse during the first leg in the Czech Republic.

Recommended articles

On Monday, Sparta said in a statement they were "deeply saddened by the incident" during their 2-0 first leg loss when Tchouameni was the subject of monkey chants after scoring the opener in the Czech capital.

After his torrid first leg experience in Prague, 21-year-old Tchouameni was again in the starting line-up for Monaco, picking up a first half yellow card before Gelson Martins and Aleksandr Golovin gave the Principality outfit a comfortable lead by the hour mark.

David Moberg-Karlsson closed the gap for the visitors with less than a quarter of an hour remaining before Sofiane Diop put Monaco within 180 minutes of the Champions League group stages.

Monaco will face Shakhtar Donetsk on August 17 before the second leg a week later. The Ukrainians beat Genk 2-1 on the night to complete a 4-2 win on aggregate.

"We've passed the first test. It wasn't as easy as that," said Monaco coach Niko Kovac.

"They (Shakhtar) will be a formidable opponent, used to the Champions League, the favourites for our match," he added.

Elsewhere, PSV Eindhoven cruised past Mitjylland 4-0 over the two legs to set up a play-off against two-time champions Benfica who eased past Spartak Moscow 3-0 over two legs, Joao Mario scoring the opener in Tuesday's 2-0 win.

Malmo beat Scottish champions Rangers 2-1 for a 4-2 overall win while Greek champions Olympiakos lost 4-1 on penalties to Bulgarians Ludogorets.

That match ended 2-2 on the night which last year would have been good enough for the Greeks to progress but UEFA has done away with the away goal rule this season.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Monaco reach Champions League play-offs after Sparta Prague racism row

Messi signs two-year deal with PSG

Argentines celebrate 'new stage' in Messi's career ahead of PSG move

Super Eagles star Samuel Chukwueze to miss Villarreal’s UEFA Super Cup clash against Chelsea

Difficult to see Messi in another club's colours, says Iniesta

Inter fans furious with Romelu Lukaku for 'abandoning' their club; destroy his mural outside of San Siro

Southampton bolster attack with Armstrong

Tuchel tight-lipped as Rudiger welcomes addition of 'beast' Lukaku

French defender Raphael Varane has had his medicals ahead of Man United move