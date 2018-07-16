Pulse.ng logo
Monaco makes offer for Russia's Golovin

Football Monaco makes offer for Russia's Golovin

French club Monaco have made an offer for CSKA Moscow's Alexander Golovin who shone in the home side's run to the World Cup quarter-finals, Monaco vice president Vadim Vasilyev said Monday.

"We made an offer to CSKA Moscow for Golovin," he told Russia's Sports Express. "I can't say how much but it is a respectable figure."

Specialist website Transfermarkt puts Golovin's price at 18 million euros, or $21 million, while Vasilyev, who is from Russia, said the club were offering a five-year contract to the 22-year-old who played in all five of Russia's World Cup Games, scoring once and providing two assists.

Premier League sides Chelsea and Arsenal are also in the hunt for the midfielder as well as Italian champions Juventus, according to Russian reports.

