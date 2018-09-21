Pulse.ng logo
Monaco again struggle to make home advantage count

Monaco's home struggles continued on Friday night as they squandered a string of chances in a 1-1 with Nimes to stretch their winless run to six.

  • Published:
Monaco have not won at their Stade Louis II all season play

Monaco have not won at their Stade Louis II all season

(AFP)

Monaco have not won at their Stade Louis II all season.

In their last home league match they lost to Marseille and on Tuesday were beaten by visiting Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Promoted Nimes took the lead after 19 minutes.

Captain Anthony Briancon leapt unchallenged to meet a curling free kick from Antonin Bobichon and bulleted a header between goalkeeper Diego Benaglio's upstretched arms. It was the central defender's first goal in Ligue 1.

Monaco captain Radamel Falcao levelled eight minutes later, running at a backpedalling Nimes defence and hitting a low 20-metre shot that deflected off defender Gaetan Paquiez and into the corner of the goal.

Monaco dominated the game but were frustrated by a succession of saves from Nimes keeper Paul Bernadoni and by their own wastefulness.

The worst misses, both from close range, were from Falcao, who volleyed against the bar, and Moussa Sylla who scooped a chance high a minute after coming on as a substitute.

Monaco almost paid the price when Briancon hit the bar in added time.

