Egypt Star Mohamed Salah has been confirmed to miss the international friendly against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are scheduled to face the Pharaohs of Egypt in an international friendly scheduled for the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba Delta State.

Both Egypt and Nigeria have already sealed their spot at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with one group game still left to play.

The 26-year-old Salah has been in sensational form for Premier League giants Liverpool this season but in a report by KingFut, he is set to miss Egypt’s games during the March international break.

In the report, Salah’s absence was confirmed by the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) vice-president Ahmed Shobier.

Shobier stated that Salah and West Bromwich Albion defender Ahmed Hegazi will not be a part clash against Nigeria as well as their AFCON group fixture against the Niger Republic as head coach Javier Aguirre’s team as he aims to give the opportunity to the several young players to prove their worth.

He said, “Mohamed Salah will not play the Niger game in the AFCON qualifiers or the Nigeria friendly.

“Ahmed Hegazi will probably also be left out of the squad."

Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah is however expected to make a return to the Pharaoh’s set up when they host the 2019 AFCON later in the year.