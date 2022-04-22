Salah opens up ahead of game with Iwobi's Everton, hints that Liverpool could miss him next season

I have one year left. I think the fans know what I want, but in the contract, it's not everything about the money at all, Salah said regarding his contract renewal.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has in an interview, dismissed claims that money was preventing him from renewing his contract, saying they were incorrect.

The 30-year-old Egyptian, while speaking with FourFourTwo magazine, maintained that his contract negotiations were not all about the money.

Salah’s current contract is said to be around £200,000 per week, but with huge bonuses – meaning the Egyptian has been earning nearer £300,000 per week in recent years.

But with less than 12 months left of his current deal, Salah is reportedly demanding around £400,000 per week in wages, with Liverpool yet to reach a resolution with him - and he claims that it is not the money that is stalling the process.

Liverpool's Egyptian star Salah is the leading goalscorer in the Premier League this season
“I don’t know [whether he'd remain at Anfield for many years to come]. I have one year left. I think the fans know what I want, but in the contract, it's not everything about the money at all. So I don’t know, I can’t tell you exactly. I have one year left and the fans know what I want,” Salah told FourFourTwo.

"This club means a lot to me – I’ve enjoyed my football here more than anywhere, I gave the club everything and everybody saw that. I’ve had a lot of unbelievable moments here, winning trophies, individual goals, individual trophies. It’s like a family here.

I’m not worried, I don’t let myself worry about something. The season didn’t finish yet, so let’s finish it in the best possible way – that’s the most important thing. Then in the last year, we’re going to see what’s going to happen.”

“It’s not all about the money...the day I leave Liverpool will be really sad
“If they [Liverpool] want me to go, that’s something different," Salah joked when asked about newspaper links with a move away from the club this summer if a new deal with Liverpool could not be agreed.

The Premier League’s top scorer is currently spearheading the Reds’ quest for an unprecedented quadruple. In eight months, he will be able to speak to foreign clubs over a free-contract move next summer.

Liverpool will on Sunday, welcome Merseyside rivals Everton to Anfield, in a bid to exert their claim for a second Premier League title under manager Jurgen Klopp.

