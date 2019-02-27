Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is missing from the Egypt squad to face the Super Eagles of Nigeria in an international friendly.

The 26-year-old superstar was not included in the 25-man list released by head coach Javier Aguirre.

Salah has been a talisman for Liverpool as they battle to win the Premier League for the first time in 30 years.

The Pharaoh's have already qualified for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) which they will host later in the summer.

They will face Niger Republic in their final qualifier before travelling to face the Super Eagles of Nigeria in an international friendly.

Aguirre had already hinted that Salah will miss the upcoming Egypt games listed 10 new players set to make their debut while some other star players missing are West Bromwich Albion’s centre-back Ahmed Hegazi and Aston Villa winger Ahmed Elmohamady.

The Mexican manager called up Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny to lead the team as they aim to continue their winning run in the AFCON qualifiers.

The Pharaoh's are expected to begin preparations as they aim to win the 2019 AFCON in front of their home supporters.

Gernot Rohr is yet to release his Super Eagles list for the friendly against Egypt as well as the AFCON friendly against Seychelles.

The international friendly between the Pharoah’s of Egypt and Super Eagles of Nigeria will hold at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba Delta State on Tuesday, March 26.

Egypt squad

Goalkeepers: Mahmoud "Genesh" Abdel-Rehim (Zamalek) – Mohamed Abo Gabal (Smouha) – Ahmed El-Shenawy (Pyramids) – Amer Amer (El-Entag El-Harby)

Defenders: Omar Gaber (Pyramids) - Mohamed Hani (Ahly) - Ali Gabr (Pyramids) – Mahmoud Alaa (Zamalek) - Baher Elmohamdy (Ismaily) – Ahmed Ayman Mansour (Pyramids) – Karim Hafez (Kasımpasa, Turkey) – Ahmed Aboil-Fotouh (Smouha)

Midfielders: Amr El-Sulaya (Ahly) - Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal, England) - Tarek Hamed (Zamalek) – Ali Ghazal (Feirense, Portugal) – Nabil "Dunga" Emad (Pyramids) - Mahmoud "Trezeguet" Hassan (Kasimpasa, Turkey) - Amr Warda (Atromitos, Greece) – Islam Gaber (Dakhleya) – Ammar Hamdi (Ittihad of Alexandria) – Abdel-Rahman Magdi (Ismaily)

Forwards: Ahmed "Koka" Hassan (Olympiacos, Greece) – Salah Mohsen (Ahly) – Mostafa Mohamed (Talae El-Geish)