According to multiple reports, Mohamed Salah – whose current contract ends in 2023, could put pen to paper on a four-year extension with Liverpool, ending months of speculation over his future.
Mohamed Salah makes Liverpool U-turn, close to agreeing incredible long-term contract
According to latest reports, Mohamed Salah is close to agreeing an incredible new deal that ‘will keep him at Liverpool until the end of his career’ handing a significant transfer blow to Barcelona and PSG
Recent reports claim the 29-year-old Egyptian attacker is ‘close to agreeing a new contract that will keep him at Liverpool until the end of his career’ as per The Daily Mirror, The Express and The Daily Star.
Salah who is currently regarded as one of the very best players on the planet, reportedly rejected a new deal worth £400,000 per week to stay at Anfield, hoping to instead take home half a million pounds-per-week, but now looks set to compromise on his demands as per the Express.
Reports from the UK Mirror expect the deal to be around the four year mark, keeping him at the club until 2027, when he will be 34 and most likely exiting his prime and approaching final playing days.
There were initial fears Salah may not re-sign with Liverpool before the end of the season following breakdown of transfer talks in November last year.
French giants Paris Saint-Germain, Catalan giants Barcelona and Italian giants Juventus have all been linked with a transfer move for Salah before his current contract expiry in June 2023.
However, the 29-year-old could now continue at the club where he’s received world class status and recorded multiple success including winning the Champions League and Premier League as well as the UEFA Super Cup and Carabao Cup.
Salah joined Liverpool from Roma in 2017 for £36.5million, and has since written his name in the club’s history books with a number of goalscoring records and individual-best achievements.
