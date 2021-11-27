RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Premier League: Mo Salah joins elite league after helping Liverpool demolish Saints

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor

There is no stopping Salah after reaching another Premier League milestone.

Egypt's Mohamed Salah continues to prove he is one of the best to ever play in the Premier League following another record-breaking outing.

Recommended articles

Salah became the third fastest player to contribute 150 goals in the Premier League after he helped Liverpool to a comprehensive 4-0 thrashing of Southampton at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah has been involved in .ore goals (18) than any other player this season in the PL.
Mohamed Salah has been involved in .ore goals (18) than any other player this season in the PL. AFP

Diogo Jota may have scored a brace but it was the 29-year-old who broke a record after he assisted one of his two goals.

Salah set up the Portuguese with a beautiful pass on 32 minutes to double Liverpool's advantage before further goals from Thiago Alcantara and Virgil van Dijk sealed a comfortable afternoon at Anfield for Jurgen Klopp's men.

The assist for Salah was his eighth of the season in the Premier League, taking his goals involvement in the League to 150 (108 goals, 42 assists) in just 171 matches.

He leapfrogged Manchester City legend Ken Aguero to become to third on the list, just behind the legendary duo of Thierry Henry in second and Allan Shearer.

This season, the former Chelsea youngster is the League top scorer on 11 goals from just 13 matches.

He has also been directly involved in 25 goals (17 goals, eight assists) across all competitions this term, more than double any other Premier League player.

Salah and Liverpool are now within a point of league leaders Chelsea, who host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Premier League: Mo Salah joins elite league after helping Liverpool demolish Saints

Premier League: Mo Salah joins elite league after helping Liverpool demolish Saints

Haaland scores on return as Dortmund go top in Germany

Haaland scores on return as Dortmund go top in Germany

Premier League: Kanu Nwankwo's message to Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta after Newcastle United win [Photos]

Premier League: Kanu Nwankwo's message to Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta after Newcastle United win [Photos]

Liverpool rout Saints, Arsenal cruise

Liverpool rout Saints, Arsenal cruise

FIBAWC Qualifiers: Nigeria's D'Tigers bounce back with hard-fought win over Mali

FIBAWC Qualifiers: Nigeria's D'Tigers bounce back with hard-fought win over Mali

Jota at the double as Liverpool smash Southampton

Jota at the double as Liverpool smash Southampton

Arsenal brush aside Newcastle as Howe suffers first defeat

Arsenal brush aside Newcastle as Howe suffers first defeat

MUST WATCH: 5 matches involving Super Eagles stars you must follow this weekend

MUST WATCH: 5 matches involving Super Eagles stars you must follow this weekend

COMMENT: Ola Aina comes under new threat at Torino

COMMENT: Ola Aina comes under new threat at Torino

Trending

Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega shows off curves in stylish outfit [Photos]

Francisca Ordega

5 players who could benefit from Gernot Rohr's sacking

Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr

Why incoming Manchester United interim coach Rangnick rejected manager role at Chelsea

Ralf Rangnick reportedly rejected an interim manager role at Chelsea in January

How should Nigeria replace Victor Osimhen at AFCON?