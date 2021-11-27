Premier League: Mo Salah joins elite league after helping Liverpool demolish Saints

Salah became the third fastest player to contribute 150 goals in the Premier League after he helped Liverpool to a comprehensive 4-0 thrashing of Southampton at Anfield.

AFP

Diogo Jota may have scored a brace but it was the 29-year-old who broke a record after he assisted one of his two goals.

Salah set up the Portuguese with a beautiful pass on 32 minutes to double Liverpool's advantage before further goals from Thiago Alcantara and Virgil van Dijk sealed a comfortable afternoon at Anfield for Jurgen Klopp's men.

The assist for Salah was his eighth of the season in the Premier League, taking his goals involvement in the League to 150 (108 goals, 42 assists) in just 171 matches.

He leapfrogged Manchester City legend Ken Aguero to become to third on the list, just behind the legendary duo of Thierry Henry in second and Allan Shearer.

This season, the former Chelsea youngster is the League top scorer on 11 goals from just 13 matches.

He has also been directly involved in 25 goals (17 goals, eight assists) across all competitions this term, more than double any other Premier League player.