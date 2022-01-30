AFCON 2021: Salah dazzles as Egypt down Morocco 2-1 to advance to semifinal

Mohamed Salah channelled his best Liverpool form to help the seven-time African champions advance with one goal and one assist to cancel out Sofiane Boufal's 7th-minute penalty goal.

Morocco's push for their second AFCON title ends at the quarterfinal stage with the Atlas Lions failing to reach the semifinals for the seventh consecutive time.

Morocco started the match with the intent of getting on the scoresheet as early as possible and so they did.

Referee Maguette Ndiaye had initially ruled no foul by Ayman Ashraf on Achraf Hakimi but the Senegalese official overturned his decision after he was directed by the VAR to take a look at the pitch-side monitor.

Sofiane Boufal stepped up to score his third goal of AFCON 2021 as Morocco took an early lead in the seventh minute.

The Atlas Lions of Morocco continued to keep the ball well and also applied pressure on the Egyptians anytime the Pharaohs got on the ball.

Though Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou was forced into two saves in two minutes from Ashraf and Mohamed Mostapha as the Egyptians resorted to long-range efforts in a bid to catch the resolute Moroccan defence off-guard.

Hakimi had the chance to score a free-kick goal for the third game running in the 31st minute but the Paris Saint-Germain star could not get enough bend on the ball to trouble Mohamed Abougabal in the Egyptian goal.

Egyptian captain Ahmed Hegazy picked up a groin injury in the latter stages of the first half as the Al-Ittihad player battled to play the final one minute of first-half added time.

At the start of the second half, Egypt coach Carlos Queiroz chose to make a bold attacking change, replacing the injured centreback Hegazy with Aston Villa winger Trezeguet.

The change handed the attacking impetus to the seven-time champions Egypt with Trezeguet making his impact felt

immediately with a swivel shot in the 48th minute.

The Pharaohs early pressure paid off in the 53rd minute as Vahid Halilhodzic's side conceded their fourth goal at AFCON 2021.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah scored his second goal of the tournament, being the quickest to react to a Bounou save from Omar Marmoush's header.

From thence, Egypt continued to apply pressure on the Moroccans as they went in search of another goal.

Roman Saiss produced a clinical last-ditch challenge in the 60th minute to take the ball away from Marmoush with the Stuttgart forward bearing down on goal ready to pull the trigger.

The North African rivals both played their part in a 75th-minute melee that had Hakimi and Mohamed at the centre of it with both players yellow-carded by the referee.

Abougabal pulled off a top-drawer save to deny Morocco from taking the lead in the 81st minute, pushing Aguerd's header to the bar before it ricocheted off the post.

The remainder of the second half was dominated by Abougabal's struggle to continue in goal with the Zamalek injuring his groin from the Aguerd save.

Despite his most valiant efforts, Abougabal had to come off for third-choice Mohamed Sobhy in the 96th minute as Egypt were forced to make a goalkeeping change during the match for the second game running.

Salah showed his Liverpool-like form as he twisted, turned, and tortured Aguerd on the right flank before providing a perfectly-weighted pass to Trezeguet to slot home in the 100th minute.

Hakimi and Sofiane Amrabat led Morocco's charge to find an equaliser in the second half of extra time as both players took turns to fire at Sobhy in the Egypt goal.

Egypt coach Queiroz went into the referee's book with the Portuguese finally getting a caution after numerous run-ins with the officials throughout the match.

Bounou went up for a free-kick in the 120th minute and the goalkeeper interestingly stayed up in the opponent's half even as Egypt launched two attacks with the Moroccan goal unguarded.