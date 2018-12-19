The 26-year-old has risen to prominence following his debut season with Liverpool which saw him score 44 goals in all competitions.

Mohamed Salah

Now regarded as one of the best players in world football, Salah explained his rise to stardom in the interview.

He stated the role that his father played in encouraging him to prepare well during the early stage of his career.

Salah said, “I would complain that I didn't want to travel [the four hours] to training.

“But he stood by me and told me that all great players go through this. The price for him was very high, and I'll never forget the role he played in my career.”

He went on to state that he has been encouraged to improve following his outstanding first season.

He said, 'It makes me feel great, and makes me want to work harder and to continue performing.

“Because after that if your standards drop, people will not accept it. It's a great feeling, but I don't see it as more pressure.”

He then provided advice for younger players who wanted to be a professional footballer, and what young Arab players have to do to become world superstar.

He said, “For me, nothing was going to come easily… nothing good ever does. I went through every possible stage a footballer could go through. Moving from an Arab country to Europe, you feel the difference in everything from the standard of living to food, to communication.

“You don't know what to do. After that you become organised because you want to reach your goals. If you don't try then you will always stay at home. I'm not belittling that at all, if that's what you want, then that's okay too.”

Salah is expected to return to action when Liverpool travel to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday, December 21.