Mohamed Salah clarifies his comments about Manchester United players after Liverpool's win

The Egyptian striker appeared to suggest that the Red Devils' players made it too easy for the Reds, but he has now clarified his statement.

Mohamed Salah celebrates his first goal against Manchester United
Mohamed Salah says he was not talking about Manchester United players when he said the midfielders made it too easy for us.

Salah was in unstoppable form as Liverpool thrashed United 4-0 in their Premier League encounter at Anfield on Tuesday night.

Salah, Diaz and Mane helped Liverpool thrash Manchester United 4-0 at Anfield.
The Egyptian star scored twice and provided one assist as Jurgen Klopp's men completed the double over their arch-rivals, having beaten them 5-0 at Old Trafford.

Following the game, Salah was asked to comment on Liverpool's easy victory.

"In midfield, they make our lives easier," Salah said after the game. We have a clean sheet here and there.

After making these comments, many thought the ex-Roma man was referring to United players, who were disappointing on the night.

However, he has now clarified the comments, saying he was talking about Liverpool players. The Egyptian international added that he has enough respect for United players and would never make such a remark towards them.

Salah has now clarified his comments after Liverpool's 4-0 win against Manchester United Anfield.
Reacting to the post on his Twitter account, Salah said: I meant our midfield, and our defence, make it easy for us. I was not talking about the Manchester United players whom I respect.

But despite clarifying his comments, Salah did really have it easy against United this season.

The 29-year-old is the first player to five goals in a single Premier League campaign against the Red Devils, having scored a hat-trick at Old Trafford.

