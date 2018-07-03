Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Mohamed Salah becomes Liverpool’s highest paid player in history

Mohamed Salah Forward becomes Liverpool’s highest paid player in history

By putting pen to paper, Salah breaks the record of the highest earner in Liverpool's history.

  • Published:
Mohamed Salah became Liverpool’s highest paid player in the history of the club after he put pen to paper on a new long-term contract. play Nobody in Liverpool's history has earned up to Salah's new wages (Liverpool)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Mohamed Salah became Liverpool’s highest paid player in the history of the club after he put pen to paper on a new long-term contract.

The Egyptian who had a successful spell with the Merseyside club last season was rewarded for his performances with a new deal worth £200,000-a-week which is expected to keep him at Anfield till 2023.

The 26-year-old who was signed from AS Roma last season doubled his reported £100k-a-week salary and moves ahead of all the top earners in the club, both past, and present.

Mohamed Salah play Salah won several awards with Liverpool last season (PA)

Salah who scooped multiple awards and scored a total of 44 goals in just 52 appearances for the Reds last season was linked with a possible move to Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The forward who penned the new deal expressed his desire to continue at the club in a video on his social media account where he thanked the supporters.

He said, “Hello to Liverpool fans, I’m very happy to say I have signed a new contract with the club.

“My first year at the club was an incredible experience for me and my family. I have to thank everyone at Liverpool and also you, our supporters.

“I know we can achieve a lot of things together [and] I’m looking forward to seeing you. See you soon.”

 

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was also satisfied that the club was able to tie down their star player despite numerous interest.

He said, “I think this news can be seen for what it is; rewarding a person who performed and contributed greatly to the team and the club last season.

"It demonstrates two things very clearly also - his belief in Liverpool and our belief in him.

play Salah will aim ti recreate his goalscoring exploits this season (Liverpool)

 

"We want world-class talent to see they have a home at Anfield where they can fulfill all their professional dreams and ambitions - we are working hard together to achieve this.

Mohamed Salah stats

“When someone like Mo Salah commits and says this place is my home now, it speaks very loudly I think.”

Salah is expected to resume training after crashing out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup as they begin preparations for the next season.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Diego Maradona Argentina legend reportedly banned by FIFAbullet
2 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father...bullet
3 World Cup 2018 Akinfeev hailed as Russia knock out Spain on penalty...bullet

Related Articles

Mohamed Salah Liverpool star stunned as he meets his lookalike
Mohamed Salah Liverpool forward reveals his favourite food and it's a local Egyptian dish
Champions League Salah sets new Liverpool record in Roma win
Mohammed Salah Gerrard hails Liverpool star as 'best player in the world'
Mohammed Salah Liverpool star honoured with piece of land in Mecca
Mohammed Salah CAF president celebrates Egypt international on PFA Player of the Year award
Mohamed Salah Liverpool star wins 3 Player of the Year awards in one night
Mohamed Salah Liverpool ready to reject £200M bid from Real Madrid
Mohammed Salah Roma say they sold Liverpool star because of FFP restrictions
Mohammed Salah Mourinho denies selling forward at Chelsea

Football

Twitter users hailed Kylian Mbappe as France beat Argentina 4-3 in their round of 16 clash of the 2018 FIFA World Cup played on Saturday, June 30.
World Cup 2018 5 things you should know about France 4 Vs 3 Argentina
Spain stars have returned home after their shock exit to Russia on penalties in the 2018 FIFA World Cup round of 16 stage.
World Cup 2018 Spain stars return home after shock exit
International kit makers Nike have released new away jerseys for La Liga champions FC Barcelona for the 2018/19 season.
Barcelona La Liga champions release away kit for new season [photos]
Juan Fernando Quintero has been a leading light for Colombia in Russia
Football Enigmatic Quintero steps up for Colombia as James doubts persist