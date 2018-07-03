Mohamed Salah becomes Liverpool’s highest paid player in history

news

Mohamed Salah became Liverpool’s highest paid player in the history of the club after he put pen to paper on a new long-term contract.

The Egyptian who had a successful spell with the Merseyside club last season was rewarded for his performances with a new deal worth £200,000-a-week which is expected to keep him at Anfield till 2023.

The 26-year-old who was signed from AS Roma last season doubled his reported £100k-a-week salary and moves ahead of all the top earners in the club, both past, and present.

Salah who scooped multiple awards and scored a total of 44 goals in just 52 appearances for the Reds last season was linked with a possible move to Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The forward who penned the new deal expressed his desire to continue at the club in a video on his social media account where he thanked the supporters.

He said, “Hello to Liverpool fans, I’m very happy to say I have signed a new contract with the club.

“My first year at the club was an incredible experience for me and my family. I have to thank everyone at Liverpool and also you, our supporters.

“I know we can achieve a lot of things together [and] I’m looking forward to seeing you. See you soon.”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was also satisfied that the club was able to tie down their star player despite numerous interest.

He said, “I think this news can be seen for what it is; rewarding a person who performed and contributed greatly to the team and the club last season.

"It demonstrates two things very clearly also - his belief in Liverpool and our belief in him.

"We want world-class talent to see they have a home at Anfield where they can fulfill all their professional dreams and ambitions - we are working hard together to achieve this.

Mohamed Salah stats

“When someone like Mo Salah commits and says this place is my home now, it speaks very loudly I think.”

Salah is expected to resume training after crashing out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup as they begin preparations for the next season.