Moffi & Simon: Why you shouldn’t miss Ligue 1 pair this weekend

While this is unlikely to be the case at the end of the campaign, the defending champions’ underwhelming start wasn’t expected.

In the same vein, the likes of Clermont, a newly promoted side, Nantes and Lorient — the pair who spent the majority of last season battling relegation — all sit in the top seven after two rounds of games, all remaining unbeaten.

Two Nigerians have contributed to Nantes and Lorient’s bright starts, with Moses Simon and Terem Moffi coming up trumps in last week’s encounters against Metz and Monaco respectively.

Moses Simon

The Nigerian set up Randal Kolo Muani and Ludovic Blas in his side's 2-0 success, thus moving to three assists for the season.

No other player in the French top-flight has assisted as many after two rounds of games and it’ll be interesting to see if the wide attacker continues his run of form when his team travel to Rennes on Sunday.

The West African has also assisted a goal in six of his last seven Ligue 1 games going back to last season (seven assists in total) and Antoine Kombouare will look to Simon to continue that fine run against a side looking for their first league win of the campaign.

Terem Moffi

Just as Simon was able to help Nantes to their first win of the season after an opening day stalemate, Moffi came up trumps in Lorient’s encounter against Monaco last time out.

Pulse Nigeria

The Nigeria centre-forward not only won the penalty on the half-hour mark, but he also then stepped up to convert from 12 yards and the visitors couldn’t respond for the remainder of the game.

Having netted 14 times in his debut season at the club, it was pleasing to see the marksman open his account for the season, but will he continue his goalscoring run against Montpellier this weekend?

The hosts are unbeaten in their last Ligue 1 games against Lorient, a run Moffi and co. will hope to end in their upcoming encounter.

La Paillade, however, remain winless this term, picking up one point from an available six, a run that’ll give the visitors a bit of confidence going into the fixture to be played at Stade de la Mosson.

Avoiding a defeat away from home will take Lorient’s unbeaten run at the start of the Ligue 1 season to three, a feat they haven’t managed since 2012/13.

Seye Omidiora is a passionate football writer and pundit whose deep appreciation for the beautiful game exceeds the usual. He is currently a columnist for Goal Africa and has previously written for Vital Football UK, IBCity Info and Opera News.

Follow him on Twitter @theReal_SeyE

