Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Modric sets new world record that will make Ronaldinho envious

Best FIFA Men's Player Award Luka Modric sets new world record that will make Ronaldo, Messi, Ronaldinho envious

The Croatia skipper is the first footballer to win the FIFA Player of the Year, the European Player of the Year and the FIFA World Cup Golden Ball in the same year.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Luka Modric sets new world record that will make Ronaldo, Messi, Ronaldinho envious play

Luka Modric sets new world record that will make Ronaldo, Messi, Ronaldinho envious

Luka Modric has set a new world record as the first player in history to win the FIFA Player of the Year, the European Player of the Year and the FIFA World Cup Golden Ball in the same year.

The 32-year-old defied all odds to end the ten-year dominance of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to claim the Best FIFA Player of 2018 at a ceremony held in London on Monday.

READ MORE: Here is the reason why Messi and Ronaldo will not attend FIFA Best

Luka Modric inspired Real Madrid to the UEFA Champions League triumph and also captained Croatia to the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup staged in Russia, winning the Golden Ball award as the best player of the tournament.

READ MORE: How injustice has cost the Black Starlets a place at the 2019 Africa U-17 Nations Cup

Players like George Weah, Luis Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Zidane, Cristiano Ronaldo, KAKA, Lionel Messi, etc laid their hands on both the FIFA Player of the Year and the European Player of the Year, but never did they achieve a treble of the two awards plus the FIFA Golden Boot in the same year.

It is quite surprising that something that great footballers named above couldn’t achieve, an unfancied player in Luka Modric is the man who has made it happen.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 FIFA Best awards Mbappe, Hazard, Kante celebrate at Willian and Luiz...bullet
2 European Football Check out your ultimate TV guide for the new seasonbullet
3 Manchester City Vs Chelsea DSTV, other cable TV leave Nigerians...bullet

Football

Victor Moses Chelsea manager says Nigerian is behind Hudson-Odoi to start
Is the relationship between Paul Pogba (left) and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho broken beyond repair?
Football Pogba v Mourinho: Is this the end of the road at Manchester United?
Germany head coach Joachim Loew (L) talks to midfielder Mesut Ozil during a training session last March. Ozil quit international duty in July, citing racism and disrespect within the German FA (DFB) and has reportedly broken contact with Loew.
Football Loew blocked from meeting Ozil at Arsenal training - report
"My boys were more than good," says coach Luciano Spalletti after Inter Milan's first back-to-back league wins this season.
Football Spalletti confident new-look Inter starting to gel
X
Advertisement