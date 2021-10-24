RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Modeste double earns Cologne derby draw with Leverkusen

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Stuttgart forward Wahid Faghir celebrates scoring their late equaliser

Stuttgart forward Wahid Faghir celebrates scoring their late equaliser Creator: Thomas KIENZLE
Stuttgart forward Wahid Faghir celebrates scoring their late equaliser Creator: Thomas KIENZLE

French veteran Anthony Modeste scored two unanswered second-half goals on Sunday as hosts Cologne fought back to draw 2-2 at home to Bayer Leverkusen in the Rhineland derby.

Recommended articles

The home side were on the ropes at their Rhein Energie Stadium as goals by Patrik Schick and Karim Bellarabi saw Leverkusen race into a 2-0 lead after just 17 minutes.

Leverkusen had won the three previous meetings between the sides, but Cologne pulled a goal back when 33-year-old Modeste fired home unmarked with 62 minutes gone. 

Modeste then equalised with a header eight minutes from time to gain a share the points. 

"Many had already written us off. We turned the game around," Modeste told DAZN.

"That is our strength this season, that was a strong second half from us."

The result left Leverkusen fourth in the table, five points behind leaders Bayern Munich, who ran riot in a 4-0 home win over Hoffenheim on Saturday.

"When you go from 2-0 up to draw 2-2, then it feels like a defeat," said Leverkusen captain, goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky.

"We lost our heads in the second-half and Cologne deservedly came back, but it's still annoying." 

Cologne are eighth after bouncing back from last weekend's 5-0 hammering at Hoffenheim.

Later, ten-man Stuttgart pinched a point at home to Union Berlin as Danish teenage substitute Wahid Faghir scored in stoppage time to seal a 1-1 draw.

Union were cruising to a win which would have put them fourth when Faghir held off several defenders to fire in an equaliser in the 93rd minute.

His shot deflected off Union's former Stuttgart defender Timo Baumgartl and wrong-footed visiting goalkeeper Andreas Luthe.

It was heartbreaking for Union, who had dominated with Nigeria striker Taiwo Awoniyi scoring his sixth goal in his last five games.

The former Liverpool striker, who spent 2020/21 on loan in Berlin before transferring permanently to Union in the summer, has now bagged 11 goals this season in 15 matches in all competitions.

With half an hour played, the 24-year-old put Union ahead from the edge of the area by converting Sheraldo Becker's pass after a long spell of pressure.

Stuttgart were a man down for the last 33 minutes after defender Atakan Karazor was sent off for two yellow cards for fouls within 35 seconds.

Yet Stuttgart equalised with a lucky punch when 18-year-old Faghir bagged his first Bundesliga goal on only his second league appearance.

The result leaves Union fifth and Stuttgart 13th in the table.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Napoli retake top spot despite perfect start ending at Roma

Napoli retake top spot despite perfect start ending at Roma

Solskjaer laments 'darkest day' as Man Utd hit rock bottom

Solskjaer laments 'darkest day' as Man Utd hit rock bottom

Klopp ready for beers after 'insane' Liverpool rout of Man Utd

Klopp ready for beers after 'insane' Liverpool rout of Man Utd

Hat-trick hero Salah hails 'big win' as Liverpool crush Man Utd

Hat-trick hero Salah hails 'big win' as Liverpool crush Man Utd

Modeste double earns Cologne derby draw with Leverkusen

Modeste double earns Cologne derby draw with Leverkusen

Messi set for first taste of Marseille-PSG rivalry

Messi set for first taste of Marseille-PSG rivalry

Man Utd humiliated as Salah treble fires Liverpool, West Ham rock Spurs

Man Utd humiliated as Salah treble fires Liverpool, West Ham rock Spurs

Salah hits hat-trick as Liverpool humiliate Man Utd

Salah hits hat-trick as Liverpool humiliate Man Utd

Ajax put five past nearest rivals PSV

Ajax put five past nearest rivals PSV

Trending

Video: Black Sherif goes global as players of Ligue 1 club jam to his ‘second sermon’

Video: Black Sherif goes global as players of Ligue 1 club jam to his ‘second sermon’

Quick Takes: Robert Lewandowski reveals his pre-match ritual and favourite African teammates

Robert Lewandowski spoke to Pulse Sports' Steve Dede about his favourite music and other stuff

Perfect Napoli reclaim top spot after Osimhen's 'most important' goal

Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen completed a busy week for club and country as he scored Napoli's winner Creator: Filippo MONTEFORTE

Robert Lewandowski reminisces about the time Nigerian striker Emmanuel Olisadebe fired Polonia Warsaw to their first Polish Championship in 54 years [Pulse Exclusive]

Robert Lewandowski recalls his earliest memory of Emmanuel Olisadebe