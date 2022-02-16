Firmino, Mo Salah give Liverpool handy first leg lead over Inter Milan

After an end to end opening half which ended goalless, Liverpool scored two goals from just two shots on target in the space of eight second-half minutes to take a comfortable lead heading back to Anfield for the second leg.

Not a vintage performance from Jurgen Klopp and his team but they got the job done once again to see off Inter Milan for the fourth time in five matches.

An entertaining opening half saw Inter Milan and Liverpool go into the break with nothing to separate them after a goalless half.

Liverpool started the strongest but it was the home side who had the first shot through Lautaro Martinez in the opening quarter of the game.

Sadio Mane could have given the Reds the lead in the 14th minute but the African champion directed a free header from a Robertson free-kick wide from six yards.

Pulse Nigeria

Moments later, Hakan Calhanoglu rattled the Liverpool bar with arguably the best chance of the half, while Mane came close again for Liverpool with a bicycle kick in the 22nd minute.

Inter had another opportunity to test Alisson Becker in goal for the visitors but an excellent interception from Ibrahima Konate denied Edin Dzeko a clear sight on goal as both teams headed into the break with the game tied at 0-0.

The home side started the second half term strongest of the two teams and could have taken the lead early on.

With Inter piling on the pressure, Jurgen Klopp was forced into making three changes in a bid to regain control of the midfield and it worked as the Reds began to ask questions.

Dzeko had the ball in the net moments later but it would be ruled off for offside by the second assistant.

Pulse Nigeria

With 15 minutes left to play, Liverpool found the breakthrough via Firmino, who headed in superbly Robertson corner to give the English side the lead.

Eight minutes later, Egypt's Salah sealed the win after he capitalised on a defensive mix up to double Liverpool's advantage with seven minutes to go.