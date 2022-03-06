MMA Star Conor McGregor confirms intentions to purchase either of Manchester United, Chelsea or Celtic

Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea as well as Scottish league giants Celtic FC are currently been touted as potential options for himself.

The 33-year-old former UFC Champion is one of the wealthiest sports athletes in the world and is no doubt trying to bite more than he can chew with his recent claim.

In a reply to Sunday World journalist - Kevin Palmer's tweet on Sunday March 6, about McGregor's planned move to launch a formal offer for Premier League club Chelsea, who have been officially put on sale by owner Roma Abramovich amidst the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, McGregor made it absolutely clear he is seriously considering owning one of a few huge football franchises.

He confirmed his intention with a quoted tweet that read: "I do not speak in jest. I am exploring this, as I said.

Celtic from Dermot Desmond, Manchester United from the Glaziers, and now the recently up for sale Chelsea football club.

All being explored. A football franchise purchase is in my future make no mistake about it."

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich in a statement last week confirmed that the London club is officially up for sale with multiple reports claiming the Russian Billionaire would be looking to accept bids in the region of £3 billion.

