MMA Star Conor McGregor confirms intentions to purchase either of Manchester United, Chelsea or Celtic

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Irish MMA star Conor McGregor has claimed he's currently exploring the option of buy one of three football clubs including two of the Premier League's biggest clubs and Scottish League giants

Conor McGregor confirms plans to buy either of Manchester United, Chelsea or Celtic Fc
Conor McGregor confirms plans to buy either of Manchester United, Chelsea or Celtic Fc

Irish Mixed Martial artist Conor McGregor has confirmed that he is currently exploring the option of owning a football club as a franchise.

Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea as well as Scottish league giants Celtic FC are currently been touted as potential options for himself.

Steve Marcus/Getty

The 33-year-old former UFC Champion is one of the wealthiest sports athletes in the world and is no doubt trying to bite more than he can chew with his recent claim.

In a reply to Sunday World journalist - Kevin Palmer's tweet on Sunday March 6, about McGregor's planned move to launch a formal offer for Premier League club Chelsea, who have been officially put on sale by owner Roma Abramovich amidst the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, McGregor made it absolutely clear he is seriously considering owning one of a few huge football franchises.

Manchester United co-chairman Joel Glazer (R) with his brother and fellow owner Avram Glazer (L)
Manchester United co-chairman Joel Glazer (R) with his brother and fellow owner Avram Glazer (L) AFP

He confirmed his intention with a quoted tweet that read: "I do not speak in jest. I am exploring this, as I said.

Celtic from Dermot Desmond, Manchester United from the Glaziers, and now the recently up for sale Chelsea football club.

All being explored. A football franchise purchase is in my future make no mistake about it."

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich in a statement last week confirmed that the London club is officially up for sale with multiple reports claiming the Russian Billionaire would be looking to accept bids in the region of £3 billion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) speaks as billionaire and businessman Roman Abramovich (left) looks on during 2016 a meeting with top businessmen in Sochi, Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) speaks as billionaire and businessman Roman Abramovich (left) looks on during 2016 a meeting with top businessmen in Sochi, Russia. 053597c8-703a-42f6-b32b-2ef04477c860

The announcement came after huge pressure from the UK Parliament to sanction Abramovich due to his close ties with Russian President - Vladimir Putin following the latter's ordered invasion on Ukraine on February 24.

