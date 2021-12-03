Milan's Kjaer out for six months as Liverpool, Napoli loom

Kjaer was stretchered off during Milan's 3-0 win at Genoa on Wednesday but is "doing well" after his operation and will now begin the rehabilitation process.

"The operation, which was carried out at the Casa di Cura La Madonnina clinic, was a perfect success," Milan said.

"He's expected to be out for six months."

The 32-year-old is on a long list of absentees for Stefano Pioli's side, with Olivier Giroud, Ante Rebic and Davide Calabria among those unavailable.

Kjaer is one of Milan's most senior players and will be a huge miss as his team prepares for some key fixtures.

Milan host Liverpool in midweek as they bid to make the last 16 of the Champions League.

They then have the visit of Serie A leaders Napoli coming up on December 19 as a tight title race heats up.