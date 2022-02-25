Milan slip up with Udinese to open door to title rivals

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Udinese players celebrate with teammate Destiny Udogie (4L) after his equaliser at the San Siro

Udinese players celebrate with teammate Destiny Udogie (4L) after his equaliser at the San Siro Creator: MIGUEL MEDINA
Udinese players celebrate with teammate Destiny Udogie (4L) after his equaliser at the San Siro Creator: MIGUEL MEDINA

AC Milan slipped up for the second time in as many weeks on Friday with a 1-1 draw with Udinese which gave their Serie A title rivals a chance to reach them at the summit.

Recommended articles

Leaders Milan looked set to secure first place for at least another round of fixtures when Rafael Leao slotted home his eighth league goal of the season in the 29th minute.

But Destiny Udogie poked home a deserved leveller for Udinese after chaos in the Milan box mid-way through the second half to escape with a draw and move four points away from the relegation zone.

"I'm very happy. It was my first goal as a professional player, but I'm more happy to have helped the team," Udogie told DAZN.

It was the 19-year-old's first goal as a professional footballer and one which caused some controversy as it was given following a VAR check despite images appearing to show the Italy Under-21 international touching the ball in with his arm.

Udogie's good fortune meant Inter Milan can join their local rivals on 57 points with a win at Genoa later on Friday, as can Napoli ahead of their match at Lazio on Sunday.

Champions Inter, however, have a game in hand on the two contenders to their title.

Milan, who also drew at bottom side Salernitana last week, were underwhelming at a windy San Siro and could hardly complain about the result against a team sat in 14th which has won just once since the turn of the year.

An uneventful first half was livened up only by Leao's 29th-minute opener, which came after the Portugal international beautifully brought down Sandro Tonali's clipped pass, held off Rodrigo Becao before rolling in a calm finish.

Udinese were not happy about what they thought was a foul by Leao on Becao and reacted, with Beto heading a decent headed chance straight at Mike Maignan.

After the break the away side came out with the bit between their teeth and Tolgay Arslan was unlucky to not see his low strike slide just past the post on the hour mark.

Udogie scored the goal which would earn Udinese the draw and Maignan had to be at his best deep in stoppage time to stop Gerard Deulofeu from snatching a dramatic win.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

More from category

  • Udinese players celebrate with teammate Destiny Udogie (4L) after his equaliser at the San Siro Creator: MIGUEL MEDINA

    Milan slip up with Udinese to open door to title rivals

  • Nwakaeme has contributed 18 goals in 21 appearances this season for Trabzonspor in the Super Lig.

    Anthony Nwakaeme continues to knock on Super Eagles doors after another masterclass

  • Brazil coach Tite will step down after the World Cup Creator: DOUGLAS MAGNO

    Brazil coach Tite to step down after World Cup

Recommended articles

Milan slip up with Udinese to open door to title rivals

Milan slip up with Udinese to open door to title rivals

Anthony Nwakaeme continues to knock on Super Eagles doors after another masterclass

Anthony Nwakaeme continues to knock on Super Eagles doors after another masterclass

Brazil coach Tite to step down after World Cup

Brazil coach Tite to step down after World Cup

Klopp hungry for more trophies to burnish Liverpool legacy

Klopp hungry for more trophies to burnish Liverpool legacy

Patience key says Beckham as Miami reboot for MLS season

Patience key says Beckham as Miami reboot for MLS season

'Perfectionist' Conte states commitment to Spurs after Burnley rant

'Perfectionist' Conte states commitment to Spurs after Burnley rant

Trending

AWCON

'Plumptre for the Boys, Okoye for the Girls' leads reactions as Nigerian men in awe of new Super falcons debutant

Nigerians are in awe of Super Falcons latest debutante Ashleigh Plumptre
SUPER FALCONS

Nigerians fall in love with Ifeoma Onumonu after 2 goals against Ivory Coast

Onumonu was the hero for Nigeria against Ivory Coast

'That is what happens when it comes to Africa'- Fiery Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o pits Okocha against Ronaldinho

Court declares Samuel Eto’o as father of 22-year-old Spanish woman
SUPER FALCONS

'Plumptre is better than Maguire': Has Nigeria found a solution to its ageing defence following win over Ivory Coast?

Ashleigh Plumptre - Harry Maguire
AWCON

Super Falcons players in TEARS LOCKED at Abuja Airport for over 4 hours after victory against Ivory Coast [Video]

The Super Falcons were detained at the Abuja Airport
PREMIER LEAGUE

'Iwobi showed his true self today'- Reactions as Super Eagles star disappoints Everton fans against Southampton

Iwobi was not at his best against Southampton
SERIE A

Watch: Dramatic Moment Jose Mourinho gets sent off in stoppage time in AS Roma's draw vs Hellas Verona (Video)

Jose Mourinho got sent off in Roma's 2-2 draw against Hellas Verona on Saturday

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story