Milan miss out on top spot with derby draw

Stefano Pioli's unbeaten side are level with Napoli on 32 points after a Stefan de Vrij own goal cancelled out Milan old boy Hakan Calhanoglu's 11th-minute penalty for Inter.

Milan will be ruing a missed opportunity to claim first place after Napoli could only manage a 1-1 home draw with Verona earlier in the day.

Neither side will be happy with the point as they both had opportunities to win the match in front of 57,000 fans at the San Siro, with Alexis Saelemaekers striking the post late for Milan.

Lautaro Martinez meanwhile missed Inter's second penalty of the night just before the half-hour mark and wasted other chances to snatch the winner for nominal away side Inter, who were looking for a win which would have boosted their title challenge.