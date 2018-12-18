Seven-time European champions Milan crashed out of the Europa League last week following a 3-1 loss at Olympiakos, and they again struggled against a Bologna outfit that is third from bottom in Italy.

Milan played the last 15 minutes with 10 men after French midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko picked up a second booking and dropped five points behind city rivals Inter in third.

Bologna remain a point adrift of safety after their winless run was extended to nine matches.

Gattuso and Inzaghi both spent over a decade together as team-mates in Milan, winning the Champions League in 2003 and 2007 as well as a pair of Serie A titles.