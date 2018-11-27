Pulse.ng logo
Mikel says he's on break from the Super Eagles and has not retired

Mikel Obi has not been with the Super Eagles since the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

  • Published:
Mikel John Obi play Mikel says he’s on break from the Super Eagles and has not retired (Sergei Bobylev\TASS via Getty Images)

Super Eagles captain Mikel John Obi has revealed that he is on break from the national team and has not retired.

Mikel has not been with the Super Eagles since the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has thanked the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) for the safe return of his father who was kidnapped. play Mikel has not been with the Super Eagles since the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia (Independent)

 

The 31-year-old has missed six games in two international windows including the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Seychelles, Libya (a double-header) and South Africa.

Although he was initially injured, the midfielder has continued to stay away from national team duties prompting whispers that he has called time on his Super Eagles career.

But Mikel has insisted that he is just on a break and has not retired from the national team yet.

play Mikel Obi says he will be at AFCON 2019 with the Super Eagles (Patrick Smith FIFA Getty Images)

 

A lot has been said about my absence in the National team, I think if you have been on something for a very long time you would at some point need a little break and that’s all I’m doing, just taking a little break,” Mikel told newsmen at an event in Lagos on Sunday, November 25 to relaunch his Mikel Obi Foundation.

I haven't’ retired yet, I know people have said that I think the day I will, I will let everyone know, I haven’t and I’m also happy the team is doing really well without me which is very good so that I know that when I retire, I leave the team in good hand.

“We have qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations Cup (AFCON) and we will see what happens with my fitness and my motivation to go and play and win the Nations Cup again.

“I want the motivation to be 100%, to go. If it’s 60, I don’t want to go. Hopefully, it will come back soon.”

Mikel also said he will be available to play for the Super Eagles at AFCON 2019 in Cameroon.

I think I will be there and I hope we will be successful again,,” Mikel said.

We’ve got a very good team, a very young team and the energy in the team and the spirit in the team will get us to where we want to be in the Nations Cup. I hope we go there to win and play well as well.”

Mikel Obi made his Super Eagles debut in August 2005 and has 86 caps to his name.

